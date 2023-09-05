With all 11 of its players on the pitch, the Michigan men’s soccer team commanded the match with a 1-0 lead in the second half and the precision necessary to take down its top-tier opponent — No. 9 Akron.

But when a youthful lapse from freshman defender Will Baker in the 62nd minute landed him a second yellow card, the Wolverines’ chances of achieving an upset became subject to their ability to play through the self-imposed disadvantage of being a man down.

With just seven seconds to play in the first half, Baker received his first yellow card for vocalizing his thoughts on an offsides call that went against Michigan. After tripping Zips midfielder Gyuwon Chong a few minutes later, Baker was relegated to the bench for the remainder of the match.

Akron was far too disciplined to waste that opportunity. Making quick work of their simple numerical advantage, Zips forward Jason Shokalook found the equalizer just eight minutes later.

“They’re a good team and really it’s more our mistake than it is their creation,” Wolverines coach Chaka Daley said.

Michigan’s avoidable mishap quickly spoiled its rare chance to defeat a top-ranked opponent. But the opportunity to respond to an inevitable mistake stood as the next test for the inexperienced squad.

The Wolverines were tested right away, as the Zips capitalized on the momentum from Shokalook’s goal with near constant possession over the final 20 minutes of the game. The pressure and the situation seemed unfamiliar to Michigan — whose lineup featured just four starters from last year’s team.

But as shots continued to arise from Akron’s possessions, the Wolverines’ defensive line — containing two freshmen — regrouped and held strong, holding the Zips to only the one goal on 10 second-half shots and 6 corner kicks. The mature aptitude of freshmen defenders Matthew Fisher and Jonathan Nabaka stood in stark contrast to earlier mistakes. And even more importantly, it showed how Michigan’s young players’ ability or inability to show maturity can affect the outcome of the match.

“I thought our guys stood up really strong, more than honorable,” Daley said. “(I’m) very proud of what they brought to the table and how well they fought today, against the circumstances.”

But for as stout as the defense could be down a player, there was no denying that the Wolverines were the cause of their own downfall. A rare win against a top-ten team for a program that has struggled for years was within reach. And a year in which Daley intends to utilize a young squad to kickstart a rebuild, a win could have provided resounding confidence.

“We don’t believe in moral victories,” Daley said. “We’re here to compete against the best teams. That’s why we put them on the schedule.”

On Friday, Michigan achieved its goal of competing against top-tier competition. But mistakes, like getting carded, have kept it from taking strides toward closing out wins.

Because against the Zips, Michigan performed with the necessary skill to take that stride. It just shot itself in the boot instead.