Sammi Woods is a natural born leader and competitor. From playing soccer for her dad and neighbor at five years old, to competing in the Elite Clubs National League (ECNL) finals and All-Star game her senior year of high school, to now serving as a captain for the Michigan women’s soccer team — the rising senior forward leaves every ounce of her effort on the field and never backs down.

Sammi’s parents, Eric and Erin Woods, noticed her competitive side before she even started playing soccer.When Sammi was first learning how to ride a bike in their hometown of Saline— just south of Ann Arbor — her drive to succeed shone through almost immediately.

“We really could see her competitiveness all the way from the beginning,” Eric told The Michigan Daily. “When (Sammi) was three, we were teaching her older sister how to ride a bike without training wheels. And of course Sam couldn’t be the one riding with training wheels so she instantly took them off and then she went right next to her sister down the street.”

Even before she stepped foot on the soccer field for her little league team at the very young age of three years old, Sammi always pushed herself to be better. Better than the people around her and better than her previous self. She would constantly strive for success — standing in the backyard where her mother could see her attempting to dribble 1,000 times in a row even before taking her abilities to the next level.

Courtesy of Sammi Woods.

When it came time to take Sammi’s soccer skills outside of the backyard and jurisdiction of her father and neighbor, Eric knew exactly where to send her.

“We quickly realized that she was something special,” Eric said. “So we kept coaching her and once we got to a point where we realized we can’t really do anything more because I wasn’t a real coach, we sent her out and kind of investigated what was the best club in the area and found the Michigan Hawks.”

The Michigan Hawks, a premier soccer club for developing players in southeast Michigan, served as Sammi’s team for just over 10 years. Now, with her soccer abilities and backyard training on full display, Sammi used what she had learned from her father and took it to the next level.

Courtesy of Sammi Woods. Courtesy of Sammi Woods.

Not only did Sammi display her competitive tendencies from the very start, she also showcased her leadership.

Michele Krzisnik, her coach with the Hawks, was a former Michigan women’s soccer player and captain. Immediately after her captaincy with the Wolverines, Krzisnik coached for Oakland before moving quickly to the Hawks, where she has spent the last 26 years. In her time with the Hawks, Krzisnik has seen many future Division I athletes go through the system — but Sammi stood out.

Sammi showcased her leadership through the little things she did during practice. Oftentimes athletes are described as the “mom” of the group for keeping their teammates in check when they got sidetracked — and Sammi fit that description perfectly.

“Tremendous leader,” Krzisnik told The Daily. “(She was) even a little bit scary at the younger ages. I would always tell her, ‘Make sure you’re enjoying the ride, you’re a bit too serious sometimes.’ But a fantastic kid who always has her goals in mind and always wants to make players around her better.

“… If it got to a point where people were fooling around even at the younger ages, that was not part of what she liked to do. Everything was a competition, but it’s part of the reason she is where she is. So I’ve reminded her though as she gets older, ‘Just make sure you know this journey ends at some point so enjoy it while you’re on it.’ ”

Whether it was riding a bike with her sister, playing soccer with the neighbors or playing with the Hawks, Sammi attacked everything with that competitive edge. And even while Sammi pushed herself to her limits through her innate competitiveness, her leadership still shone through to help push others around her. And, as Krzisnik put it, her competitiveness and leadership is exactly why she is where she is today.

With the Hawks, Sammi had the opportunity to compete at the highest level. In the 2003 age group, Sammi played in the ECNL championship game in 2019. The Hawks lost in the final game but Sammi also got the opportunity to play in the All-Star game in Phoenix after receiving All-Conference and All-American honors.

Courtesy of Sammi Woods.

Safe to say, Sammi received her fair share of national attention heading into her recruiting process. While she kept her options available all throughout high school, staying local and playing for Michigan had always been the dream.

“I was a freshman when I started to really reach out to Michigan, obviously a local growing up,” Sammi told The Daily. “It was probably my number one prospect but I of course had to look at other places just for backup. … When (my parents and I) met with (Michigan coaches) my senior year, that meeting solidified that Michigan was the place I wanted to go.”

Sammi showed interest in the Wolverines early, but she sought out different schools when Michigan did not show initial interest. Michigan coach Jen Klein had first received word of Sammi at her previous school, Arizona State, in the last few years of her tenure with the Sun Devils. And when Klein moved over to Michigan in 2018, Sammi was one of the first people Klein contacted on her recruiting trail.

Courtesy of Sammi Woods.

When new coaches start with a program, many players are hesitant to join, but Sammi felt otherwise. Sammi’s meeting with Klein and her parents during her senior year of high school sealed the deal and marked the beginning of her career with the Wolverines.

“We got in a little late into Sammi’s recruiting process because she already had a lot of interest from a lot of different schools outside of the state of Michigan,” Klein told The Daily. “But we knew if we could keep a local kid with her experience and her level of talent in the state, it’d be a great opportunity for our program.”

And Klein capitalized on that opportunity. In her freshman campaign, Sammi played in all 11 games of the COVID-19-shortened season and was in the starting lineup for three. She also tallied double-digit points and four goals in her first year, solidifying her immediate impact. As a result of her impressive season, she was named to the Big Ten All-Freshman Team at the end of the season.

All throughout her career, Sammi never backed down from a challenge, and even while being the youngest in the starting lineup during her freshman campaign, she still positively impacted the team. And what she benefited from in those early stages with the Wolverines will continue to help her be the best captain she can be.

“She brings a lot to the table in terms of that experience,” Erin told The Daily. “Making sure that not only are (her teammates) going to do their best physically but the culture piece she’s really good about making sure it’s a well rounded, positive experience.”

Not only did Sammi impact the team, but she also looked up to her teammates and learned from them. She quickly understood how to adjust and learn from the older competition. And, with her reign as captain for Michigan coming up, she is eager to have that same impact on present and future teammates.

“I came in as that little freshman that was just doing anything that could help and I’m now in a completely different position,” Sammi said. “Those girls that I looked up to three years ago, that’s me now. So it’s definitely a different role, but it’s one I’m really excited to take on.”

In her sophomore and junior years with the Wolverines, Sammi continued to elevate her play — scoring 14 and 15 points with five and seven goals, respectively. Not only did she have career-high points and goals during her junior year, but she also led the team in goals throughout the season. Now as the leader in scoring and the strongest link of the Wolverines’ offense, Sammi will continue to elevate her playing going into her senior season.

“You come in as a freshman and a lot of the schools don’t know you and you’re kind of that mystery player,” Klein said. “Then sophomore year, the teams have the ability to scout her and put more of a game plan together. Her evolution has been about developing her game, adding different aspects to make her very dynamic and less predictable, to be able to still be really impactful even though teams are scouting her.”

And in her senior season, in the midst of elevating her game on the field, Sammi will continue to elevate her leadership off the field.

Ever since she was young, playing in the neighborhood or for the Hawks, Sammi has taken the game of soccer seriously. Making sure her teammates were focused yet having a positive experience has been a point of emphasis since she was six years old. And both her teammates and coaches take notice of the competitiveness and seriousness that make Sammi the player — and person — she is today.

“She was the natural leader,” Krzisnik said. “It just came easy to her and she had just a bit more of a serious tone about her all the time. She always knew what she wanted and thought. She is one of those kids who you can trust to lead a group. … I always felt like she was the older one in the group, the ‘mom’ of the group.”

With her senior year inbound, the culmination of Sammi’s career will unfold for Michigan this year. And if history repeats itself, she will continue to push herself to her physical limits to become the best player she can be, while also pushing all her teammates around her.

“She’s very, very prepared for the role and is going to thrive on being a great model for our big freshman class coming in,” Klein said about Sammi being one of this year’s captains. “One of the best qualities is making sure that she’s doing all the things that she needs to do personally, while inspiring and influencing her teammates to the best of her ability. She holds us all to the standard that we have here within our program.”

Even beyond her time in Ann Arbor, one thing that will most certainly carry on is the impact Sammi has had on her teammates and coaches throughout the years — both on and off the field. If her competitiveness is any indication, that impact will create a long-lasting legacy in the Michigan women’s soccer program.