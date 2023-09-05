Just four games into her first season as the starting goalkeeper for the Michigan women’s soccer team, senior Stephanie Sparkowski has quickly proven that she is a force to be reckoned with. In her second career shutout Thursday, Sparkowski dominated Boston College with a number of acrobatic stops, culminating in a career-high seven saves.

Behind the heroics of Sparkowski’s career day in net, Michigan (1-1-2 overall) edged the Eagles (1-3-1), 1-0, for its first victory of the season in a high-action yet low-scoring affair.

“This is a lot of credit to (Sparkowski) and the work that she’s done,” Michigan coach Jennifer Klein said. “She’s making the saves that she’s making because of the work that she’s done. … It’s not just on the pitch but it’s in the weight room, working on her explosion and her footwork.”

Although Sparkowski was ultimately the star of the match, her teammates contributed the necessary dirty work to mount the lead that she defended.

Michigan attacked Boston College’s defense early and often, connecting passes up the sideline with precision and crossing into the box for opportunities. But it wasn’t able to convert in the first half. Although held scoreless at the break — despite many near-misses — it was obvious that the Wolverines were just one play away from opening the scoring.

That play came under a minute into the second half. Freshman forward Gabrielle Prych found the back of the net from the top of the 18 yard box, breaking the stalemate. Up one with almost an entire half yet to play, Michigan then locked in defensively. The Wolverines’ dominant ball movement and attacking chances took a back seat to their defense, as they simply had one job — hold the lead.

“It helps us manage the game better knowing that we got that (goal),” Sparkowski said. “And then hold tight in the back line. We did a great job to keep the shutout today.”

Holding the lead is exactly where Sparkowski took center stage.

After saving just two shots in the first half and hardly seeing any action, all the pressure quickly shifted to her after Prych’s goal. The offensive pendulum swung in the Eagles’ direction and they rained shot after shot into Sparkowski’s box. After just three shots in the first half, Boston College amassed nine in the second.

With the Eagles quadrupling their total shot output, Sparkowski got an opportunity in just her first season as the Wolverines’ starter. A chance to prove her ability as the starting goalkeeper. To prove that her team can rely on her. Whether it was a high cross, one-on-one break or scrum at the front of the net, Sparkowski was there and was relentless in her pursuit of the ball.

“I think we did a good job weathering the storm,” Sparkowski said. “They got a lot of shots in our end but at the end of the day, we held them at bay.”

The monstrous performance, ending with a career-high seven-save shutout secured Michigan’s win and helped prove that Sparkowski is fit for the starting role. After logging only 135 minutes of career playing time before this season, she now holds two shutouts to her name, after shutting out No. 5 Virginia last week.

Although she is a veteran by age, Sparkowski is just now getting the opportunity to prove herself on the field for the Wolverines. She has wasted no time doing so, with her second shutout in just four games. By keeping Boston College out of the net when all the pressure shifted to her, Stephanie Sparkowski proved why she’s Michigan’s last line of defense.