After her fourth straight shutout, senior goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski entered Sunday’s matchup against Western Michigan looking to extend her clean sheet streak.

However, the Broncos got off to a fast start, carving up Michigan’s back line as they peppered shots on net. Sparkowski’s last line of defense was a step slow, as the Wolverine defenders started the match without pace. They found themselves in the defensive third on numerous occasions, as Western Michigan kept the pressure on, making Sparkowski work.

Then, after five shots on goal and plenty of other chances, the Broncos broke through. On a corner kick, the Wolverines’ defenders missed a chance to clear, setting up Western Michigan forward Reagan Wisser to send a header into the back of the net in the 38th minute to take a 1-0 lead, at little fault of Sparkowski.

“It has been a while since we’ve been scored on but we had a great immediate response after the first goal,” Sparkowski said. “That’s our mentality. We can react, but it’s the way we respond. And I think we responded. I couldn’t have asked for anything more than that.”

Boosted by Michigan tying the game, Sparkowski responded. Closing the half on a high note, she went into the locker room notching three saves, tied for her first half season high. Her performance kept Michigan in it, and kept the Broncos from holding a commanding lead.

In the waning minutes, Western Michigan seemed to have an injection of energy. The pace and determination present in the first half came back, and the onslaught of shots continued. The Wolverines’ defense once again seemed to fall asleep, as they took their foot off the gas after taking a 3-1 lead. This culminated in an 83rd-minute goal by Broncos forward Abby Werthman, and the game was far from over.

Two minutes later, Western Michigan forward Jenna Blackburn made a run in the offensive third. So soon after a goal, Sparkowski was facing another dangerous chance. As Blackburn took her shot, Sparkowski dove and narrowly stopped an equalizer, continuing to prove herself in between the posts.

The second half was more of the same on defense, as the back line surrendered numerous chances. But Sparkowski held her own when it mattered most, as only one of the six shots on net for the Broncos made its way past her.

Sparkowski ended the game having faced 11 shots on net, saving nine of them. Her excellence anchored a Michigan defense that struggled to control Western Michigan in the defensive third.

“(Western Michigan’s) transition was awesome and… I just tried to do what I can and keep the ball out of the back of the net,” Sparkowski said.

Despite her inexperience, Sparkowski has been extremely influential in her first season as the full-time starter. Through seven games this season, she has saved a whopping 38 shots on net, or 88.4%, while only surrendering five goals.

Moving into conference play, the Wolverines will need her to continue her exemplary play. With a long season ahead of her, Sparkowski has quickly proven to be a force for Michigan as she demonstrated again on Sunday.