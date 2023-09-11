As Reagan Wisser’s header looped over senior goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski, the Michigan women’s soccer team found itself in a position it had not been in nearly 431 consecutive minutes: conceding a goal. Just fourteen seconds later, the Wolverines were level once again, and the reenergized team never looked back.

With senior forward Sammi Woods propelling Michigan’s (4-1-2 overall) offense, the Wolverines grinded out a cagey 3-2 win over Western Michigan (4-2-0).

Coming off of a major victory at No. 11 Notre Dame, Michigan found itself in a surprisingly close matchup in the early minutes of Sunday’s contest. Western Michigan offered relentless pressure, leading the Broncos to commit nine fouls in the first half resulting in two yellow cards.

Despite these bookings, assertive counter-attacking play yielded huge results for Western Michigan, forcing two goal-line clearances in the opening eight minutes of the game. For a Wolverines defense that had kept four consecutive clean sheets, the fierce Broncos attack provided a stiff challenge.

“They have a lot of really good attacking personalities. They’re a very tough team,” Michigan coach Jen Klein said. “They have a lot of high energy, they’re good in their press. When you create more transition moments, it gives them more opportunity to do something they’re very good at. Their ability to have a little bit more opportunity in those first 37 minutes really is because of what they’re good at.”

The Western Michigan pressure paid off 37 minutes into the match, with Wisser breaking the deadlock after a successful header off of a lobbed corner kick. As the ball was fished out of the back of the net, however, the Michigan players were locked in a huddle in the back of its own half.

“I think pulling everyone in after a goal like that, especially going down 0-1, a lot of people speak up who got in there and said let’s take a deep breath,” Woods said. “… Leaders, different people stepping up, and it takes everyone.”

The words of the Wolverines’ leaders proved crucial. Following the resumption of play, Michigan immediately responded with a goal by Woods following a series of Broncos defensive mishaps. A mere 14 seconds after conceding, the Wolverines found themselves back in control of the game. With a newfound intensity and directness, Michigan ended the first half on a high note and began to match Western Michigan’s high intensity.

Despite this shift in momentum, the Wolverines went into halftime down 14-9 in shots, 4-3 in shots on goal and 6-1 in corners. Further improvement was still needed to stave off the combative Broncos.

Building on its late first-half progress, Michigan came into the second half a different team. The Wolverines quickly began to seek the through balls that they had missed for the first 45 minutes and began to create shots on goal, forcing Western Michigan’s defense to weather a storm they had avoided for much of the game.

Michigan’s newfound desire was rewarded in the 56th minute, with a long through ball allowing Bridenstine to send a low cross into the box that was tapped home by Woods for her second goal of the day. Less than six minutes later, the Wolverines began to feel confident after sophomore forward Kali Burrell buried the ball into the back of the net following a corner kick. Suddenly up 3-1, Michigan had successfully swung the momentum back in its favor.

Despite the change in fortunes, Western Michigan refused to slow down its resilient offensive pressing. Over the final 10 minutes of the game, the Broncos found themselves on the attack, forcing the Wolverines to weather one more storm in order to secure their win. The pressure nearly proved successful, with Western Michigan’s Abby Werthman scoring to bring the deficit to one with just over seven minutes remaining.

The Broncos’ late onslaught forced impressive leadership from Sparkowski, who acrobatically denied Western Michigan an equalizer in the 88th minute of the game. In the end, the Wolverines successfully held their ground, battling for a 3-2 win to end their non-conference schedule with four wins, two draws, and just one loss.

“Every opponent that we played in our non-conference really presented us with a great opportunity and challenges for us to grow and get better,” Klein said. “We just have to continue to value the ball and be cleaner in our possession. We need to continue to fine-tune our defensive organization. I feel really good about our experience that we have had going now into conference play.”

Michigan, which has sought to control the possession in many of its early season matches, found itself in unfamiliar territory against a Broncos team that forced the Wolverines into a chaotic game. Despite this, Michigan found its footing and survived the new challenge, building the experience and momentum that will be crucial as it seeks success in conference play.