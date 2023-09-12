It’s been said that two is always better than one.

And it turns out that phrase is especially true for the Michigan women’s soccer team when it comes to star players, Gabrielle Prych and Sammi Woods.

In fact, the pair of the freshman forward and senior midfielder, respectively, has been so dominant thus far that they account for seven out of the eight goals the Wolverines have scored this season. And for a team that struggles to score, Woods’ and Prych’s value as scorers cannot be understated — especially in Michigan’s last two games against No. 11 Notre Dame and Western Michigan.

“I think their role on our team is to … generate opportunities, whether it’s for themselves or for other people,” Michigan coach Jen Klein said. “And I think they do a fantastic job of doing that.”

Klein’s sentiments were clearly showcased in the Wolverines’ first road win of the season against the Fighting Irish. In the matchup, Michigan was limited to just eight shot attempts, with three being on goal.

But even with limited opportunities, Prych found her moment and struck, scoring her second goal in just three games and her third on the season. Her goal changed the trajectory of the Wolverines’ outing, helping to secure a massive victory for Michigan. It also provided momentum to carry into Sunday’s home contest against the Broncos.

And after being held scoreless on Thursday night, Woods fed off that energy and Prych’s performance.

Woods exploded for two goals to lift the Wolverines narrowly past Western Michigan, 3-2. Without her efforts, Michigan’s winning streak would have been vanquished. But like Prych on Thursday, Woods played the hero.

And even while making finding the back of the net look easy, the duo does much more for the Wolverines than just score.

“If it’s not one of them, they’re helping create for somebody else,” Klein said. “So (I) just love their energy and their ability to just be composed in the moments that we need them to.”

A reliable offense is an aspect of Michigan’s game that it’s still working on, but it’s clear that Klein has found who she aims to build around in Prych and Woods. And while the pair has been strong thus far, Klein still acknowledges that the load will need to be taken off of them as Michigan continues to settle in before a challenging Big Ten campaign.

“I think we need to have a little more variety in the way that we attack,” Klein said. “ … I think we’ve got a lot of players that in practice are continuing to find opportunities, and so hopefully we can generate those chances for them on the field and in the games.”

Whether the Wolverines will be able to open the offense up to other players is a question left unanswered for now. But what they do know is that they have two surefire goal-scorers in their locker room that show no signs of slowing down. After all, two scorers are better than one, but more can be deadly.