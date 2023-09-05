Branching out from the midfield, the Michigan women’s soccer team created a calm environment that was evident as they shifted the field and created calculated opportunities at the net. Despite the struggles with finishing chances, the teams patient possession ultimately led to victory.

The Wolverines (2-1-2 overall) shutout Cincinnati (1-2-1) with a 1-0 win, extending their shutout streak to three games for the first time since 2016. Reflecting Michigan’s lack of accuracy at the net, the final score hardly shows the reality of Michigan’s dominant possession throughout the game. With Cincinnati utilizing a two-striker attacking formation, the Wolverines implemented a defensive strategy of two holding midfielders to counteract the Bearcats’ forwards.

“We felt like it would be good just to give us a little more mobility to protect the space in front of our back three,” Michigan coach Jennifer Klein said. “Also, with them playing with two attacking it felt like it allowed for us to not have to have too much rotation in the midfield, we could kind of match up evenly which would give us some more stability and easier organization.”

While the opening five minutes of the game were played on Cincinnati’s terms – fast and compact – Michigan’s plan eventually proved effective. The Wolverines maintained around 60% of the possession throughout the game, an improvement from games past.

Michigan executed its game plan, controlling the pace and calmly countering Cincinnati’s attack. It created goal-scoring opportunities off its numerous possessions, waiting patiently for windows of space to attack.

“We talked a lot about spaces we could exploit,” Klein explained. “I thought our two wide players, our wingbacks, did really well to manipulate space to open up things to play. I also thought our forward movement was good as well. Again, to open up spaces to break that final line.”

The Wolverines finally reaped the rewards of their labor in the 34th minute of the game. Junior defender Avery Peters took advantage of the open space created in front of her by the holding midfielders and played a long ball over the heads of Cincinnati’s defensive line. Simultaneously, senior forward Sammi Woods ran onto the ball between the Bearcats’ central defenders, timing her run perfectly to strike after one bounce, to send it soaring past Cincinnati’s goalkeeper into the center of the net.

Michigan held onto its lead for the remainder of the game, making only minor adjustments to the defense. Defensive centerbacks were afforded more space to join the attack and involve the wingbacks as well, creating cleaner possessions and more chances for the strikers up front. The teams composed demeanor, however, did not translate to second chance opportunities as the Wolverines were flustered and continuously came up short in the half.

The Bearcats’ quick counterattacks proved to be their most effective strategy against a very solid Michigan defense, which called upon senior goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski to make difficult saves. The Wolverines were able to hold off Cincinnati across the field, but only managed to narrowly outshoot the Bearcats despite their increased time of possession.

“There’s still spaces in which we could be a bit cleaner but we’re growing and getting better every day so you know, that’s all you can ask for,” Klein said. “Listen, 1-0 against a very tough Cincinnati team on a Sunday at one o’clock, I will absolutely take it.”

With conference play only two games away, Michigan hopes to create more chances in the attacking third of the field and continue building off its ability to control the pace and play of the game. Keeping possession of the ball is a step in the right direction but only counts if Michigan can turn it into balls in the back of the net.