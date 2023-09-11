In its first six games, the Michigan women’s soccer team only managed to net five goals.

But in its final non-conference tune-up before the start of the Big Ten season, the Wolverines notched three against Western Michigan in a hard-fought 3-2 victory. Led by senior forward Sammi Woods’ two goals and senior defender Sarah Bridenstine’s two assists, Michigan’s attack finally found its form after a rocky start.

For the first 37 minutes of the match, the Wolverines’ offensive struggles looked like they would continue. It took a goal by Broncos forward Regan Wisser to spring Michigan’s offense to life.

Before resuming play with a 1-0 deficit, the 11 Wolverines huddled together around the penalty spot.

“It was Sarah Bridenstine, I think, said ‘It’s just gotta be better,’ ” Woods said. “Like, we can do this. We know how we play. We know how we should be, so let’s do it. We all took a deep breath together and then broke.”

Just 14 seconds after the ball began rolling again, a header directed inward by freshman forward Gabrielle Prych was deflected by a Western Michigan defender to the left foot of Woods, whose shot found the side netting and evened the game, 1-1.

Michigan trailed for less than a minute and as if a switch had been flipped on, its offense immediately awakened. The shift in attacking energy from the Wolverines was almost palpable.

“We’ve given up some goals early and as soon as we give that goal away, then it’s like, OK, we’ve got to get going,” Michigan coach Jen Klein said. “When you play against good teams, that’s going to happen, where they’re going to have the momentum going their way and we’re just going to have to find our opportunity to shift it.”

The Wolverines came out firing in the second half, controlling much of the possession and pressing deep into Broncos territory. Michigan’s high line put two imposing shots on target before breaking through again in the 56th minute with a swooping cross for Woods’ second goal of the afternoon.

Before Western Michigan could realize what had hit it, the Wolverines converted off a corner kick six minutes later with a back-heeled shot from sophomore forward Kali Burrell.

From that point on, the Michigan offense didn’t look back, but instead looked to use its new found momentum to build its attack for the rest of the season.

“Just keep building on it,” Woods said. “So carrying that through training and then through games, just trying to find out how to keep our energy, how to keep the offense going.”

In the previous four games in which the Wolverines kept their opponents scoreless, their offensive woes hindered their control between the lines. As the Michigan offense comes into form, it can start playing its own game.

In an important final test before the start of the Big Ten season, the Wolverines attacked on their terms. While it looks to the next test in the form of a grueling Big Ten schedule, Michigan’s offense can hope to remain standing tall on the foundation it has built.