The goalkeeper is the last line of defense for a team.

For the Michigan men’s soccer team, that defense is bolstered by freshman goalkeeper Isaiah Goldson. Goldson has shined in that role boasting a .794 save percentage and tallying 27 saves. With Goldson’s impressive stats on paper, the Wolverines’ defense was ready to stop their opponent. But against Notre Dame on Tuesday, the goalkeeping was tested right away

Beginning in the fourth minute, Notre Dame’s offense was attacking with an intimidating shot by Fighting Irish forward Daniel Russo. As Notre Dame’s offense kept shooting, each shot was either blocked by Michigan’s defense or off target.

Later, Russo shot the ball again to the bottom center of the net and it was saved by Goldson, preventing a big goal for the Irish. However, in the 44th minute Notre Dame forward Eno Nto shot toward the bottom right of the net, the one part of the net that was left open by Goldson.

This performance was very uncharacteristic as all of Michigan’s opponents scored two goals or less with the exception of Creighton on Sept. 8. Goldson’s season high saves came on Sept. 26 against Indiana with seven saves in seven shots on goal. However, with a 1-0 deficit in the first half, this was not one of Goldson’s best performances.

“It’s not goals that they created, combined, put together and scored,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said. “They’re unforced errors in our opinion, late mistake up here tactically with the set piece, and then a bad decision at the top of the box.”

As the second half started, the Wolverines’ defense showed improvements by keeping Notre Dame down to one shot. But even with the improvement, it wouldn’t take long for the Irish’s offense to heat up again.

In the 51st minute, Notre Dame midfielder KK Baffour shot the ball in the bottom center of the net as Goldson dove towards the right side of the net. Missing the save, he let in his second goal of the night.

Things were already looking bleak for the Wolverines but Notre Dame decided to make a big finish. In the 82nd minute, Irish forward Matthew Roou shot the ball toward the bottom right part of the net which turned into another goal. Michigan took a tough 3-0 loss, but despite Goldson’s inefficient blocking, Daley did not pin the blame on Goldson.

“Sometimes you’re in no man’s land,” Daley said. “I think they were probably all unassisted because it came from our guys. So, in the end, it’s not so much Isaiah. It’s really us making better choices in our own foot.”

Compared to his previously sterling play, Goldson struggled against the Irish. He has time to improve back to his usual standard in future matches which will be important to the Wolverines’ success.

The goalkeeper is the last line of defense before the ball reaches the net. But on Tuesday, the Irish got the better of Goldson.