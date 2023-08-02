Around the end of his sophomore year of high school, Michael Leon was asked to emcee an event in New York City.

The Right to Dream Academy, where Leon played soccer growing up, was holding a fundraiser with hundreds of attendees. Leon happily agreed to emcee the event, confident enough that he didn’t even take his host mom, Janelle Styles, up on an offer to practice beforehand.

“So this entire room of a couple hundred people at least, and he gets up there with that microphone in his hand, and he has totally commanded the room,” Styles told The Michigan Daily. “Everybody’s listening to him. He is comfortable, he is collected, he is well-spoken.

And I am amazed at his ability at such a young age to not be rattled, to not have a shake in his voice, and I thought to myself, ‘His talent, his poise. He’s so articulate.’ I’m like, ‘Is he gonna run the world?’ ”

***

Leon, now a junior on the Michigan men’s soccer team, was born and raised in Accra, Ghana. He started playing soccer at around five or six years old, uncovering a passion and skill that would ultimately lead him to the Right to Dream Academy. At 11 years old, Leon left home to pursue his dream.

The Academy, in the Eastern Region of Ghana, was about three hours away from Leon’s hometown. He didn’t see his family often, only going home for short breaks before returning to the Academy to focus on soccer and school.

Although he spent much of his time away from home growing up, Leon stayed true to his roots and developed a passion for giving back to his community.

“When people ask me the question, ‘Who is Michael?’ I think ideally what comes to mind is how I am connected with my community,” Leon said.

Leon spent about five years with the Academy before receiving a scholarship to The Hotchkiss School, a preparatory boarding school in Connecticut — and a stark contrast to the environment that he was used to in Ghana.

Courtesy of Janelle Styles.

“It was a huge change getting thrown into a very preppy environment,” Leon said. “… (The) adjustment academic-wise was hard. And also just socially it was hard because I had to dress up every day, I moved from wearing athletic clothes to just wearing very preppy style, … like the coat and tie for events, so it (was) different.”

At Hotchkiss, Leon met Janelle’s son, Graeme, through the soccer program and was immediately embraced by his eventual host family. He quickly became close friends with Graeme and the Styles family, spending weekends and spring breaks together before joining them officially around June of 2018.

“I can’t imagine — I don’t think anybody in our family could imagine — Michael not being a part of it,” Janelle said.

And despite having to adjust to his new life in America, Leon had always dreamed of going to high school and playing soccer in the United States. From the very beginning, his parents always pushed him to value academics in addition to athletics.

“From my family background, education has been a huge part of it,” Leon said. “My dad always believes there’s more life after football or soccer. And so, before I went to the Academy, (it) was always my mom pushing for school, for school, for school.”

Courtesy of Janelle Styles.

Leon took that focus to heart, blazing his trail with both school and soccer in mind. Going through the college recruiting process at Hotchkiss, he knew he wanted to end up in a program that would challenge him — both in the classroom and on the field.

“I just felt like Michigan was the perfect fit in terms of how high the academics were and also the level and how the coaches hold the program to the highest standard,” Leon said. “I just felt like it was a good balance for me and also something that my mom would definitely approve.”

***

This past year, as Leon battled an injury that sidelined him for most of the fall season, he looked for something that would help him feel more like himself. Wanting to make a change in his community, he got in touch with The Uniform Funding Foundation (TUFF) to pursue a donation project in his hometown.

TUFF, founded in 2018 by former Michigan football player Adam Shibley, is a nonprofit organization that provides uniforms, equipment and mentorship to underserved youth athletes across the globe. Earlier this summer, TUFF and Leon brought “The Michael Leon Project” to life — traveling to Accra and donating 100 uniforms, pairs of socks and soccer balls to youth players.

Courtesy of Blake Horn.

“Where I’m from, where I grew up is what makes me,” Leon said. “ … To reciprocate that same feeling to younger athletes or younger kids coming from the same place I am is very important to me.

Because for me, if you do not have a communal benefit in your definition for success, I do not really think (it) is success.”

Those community-driven values served as the foundation for Leon’s initiative with TUFF, and it showed throughout the project.

“He said something that really resonated with me and really just stuck out the rest of the trip,” Jess Speight, former Michigan football player and current TUFF President, told The Daily. “He said, ‘My success is my community’s success. And if I’m up my whole community’s up, and if I’m down I know my community’s there to support me.’ ”

Shibley echoed that sentiment:

“Another thing that Michael made clear throughout the trip, and even before, he said, ‘I was in those kids’ shoes before someone took a chance on me,’ ” Shibley said. “And I think that is just a very powerful statement because he’s going back and making an effort to help kids in their pursuit of being found and getting someone to take a chance on them as well.”

In doing so, Leon is giving back to those in his community and opening up new opportunities for kids like him — while also following his own growing passions.

Courtesy of Blake Horn.

***

As she recalled her experience watching Leon emcee the Right to Dream fundraiser, there seemed to be notes of pride in Janelle’s voice. She explained that his presence on stage that night serves as a larger representation of his character as a whole.

“He knows who he is,” Janelle said. “And he loves people and he wants to give back and he wants to do great things. And he’s gonna do all of it.”

With his definition of success centering around connecting with and supporting his community, Leon has already begun doing some of those “great things” that Janelle mentioned.

He might not be running the world yet, but he’s certainly made an impact on it. And if his past is any indication, he’ll continue doing so — until his name is synonymous with community impact.

Courtesy of Blake Horn.