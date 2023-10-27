Over the past four games – including its last two losses – the Michigan men’s soccer team’s offense has been seemingly absent, not scoring in any of these matchups. But against Cleveland State on Wednesday, the Wolverines finally flipped the script.

With Michigan’s offense finding an early rhythm and overcoming a second half lull, the Wolverines (2-5-7 overall, 1-1-5 Big Ten) made a late comeback to secure a 3-2 win over the Vikings (3-8-3, 2-2-3).

Opening the game, Michigan’s offense got off to a hot start early with a shot by junior defender Jason Bucknor to the bottom right part of the net in the fourth minute. The Wolverines’ offense continued to dominate the game early as senior midfielder Bryce Blevins shot the ball twice in the 24th minute with one of them saved by the goalkeeper and the other shot off target. In the next minute, that pressure eventually broke through as senior midfielder Saul Bode scored a goal from an assist by graduate midfielder Riley Ferch.

“We wanted to make sure we had a big reaction and a big response,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said. “(It was) very important for the program to have a good win.”

The Wolverines were controlling the momentum, but that changed quickly. In the 30th minute, Cleveland State midfielder Josh Davis netted a goal to the top center of the net which tied the score at one. Both offenses continued to trade shots but failed to score for the remainder of the first half. As the half concluded knotted in a 1-1 tie, Michigan tallied four shots on goal out of six total.

In the second half though, the Wolverines’ offense got off to a slow start as both defenses pressured the opponent to clear the ball. Michigan’s offensive opportunity didn’t come until the 63rd and 65th minute as it received free kicks awarded via fouls by Cleveland State. On both free kicks, though, Michigan failed to convert them into goals. It fell back into its old habits, struggling to convert on given chances in Penn State.

“We mismanaged set-piece that gave them some life and then made mistakes,” Daley said. “There’s some things we can clean up and then if we can find the back of the net I think we can be a difficult opponent as we go forward.”

With the Vikings offense awakened again when forward Marko Rimac gave Cleveland State a 2-1 advantage, the Wolverines knew that they needed to get on the offensive. As sophomore defender Nolan Miller slotted a shot off target in the 70th minute, Michigan began to regain its momentum.

Finally, in the 81st minute, Blevins scored a goal off of a penalty kick to lift the Wolverines past their lull, tying the game and giving them a chance to win the game. Michigan’s offense took off from there and never looked back. In the next minute, Ramos shot the ball toward the bottom center of the net, but it was saved by Cleveland State’s goalkeeper. In the 85th minute, freshman forward Alex Waggoner shot the ball twice, with his first shot being saved, but his next shot gave the Wolverines a 3-2 lead as the game clock winded down.

“I would say finishing our chances,” Blevins said. “We’ve struggled finishing our chances so getting three goals tonight was huge for us.”

Although the Vikings had one last opportunity to score a goal in the 86th minute it went too far to the left. Michigan’s offense ended the game with 12 shots total and eight shots on goal, snapping its two game losing streak. Unlike its previous games, Michigan’s offense converted on its opportunities.

For the first time in four games, the Wolverines found the back of the net, gaining momentum and lifting them to the win.