Facing an undefeated opponent is an opportunity — an opportunity to do what no one else has done that season, an opportunity to prove one team’s potential and the other’s fallibility.

And as the Penn State women’s soccer team (8-0-2 overall, 3-0-1 Big Ten) rolled into town on Thursday, Michigan (6-2-3, 2-1-1) had the chance to seize that opportunity against an undefeated team. While they weren’t able to entirely tame the Nittany Lions, the Wolverines mustered enough energy to tie the game, 1-1.

From the start, Michigan was operating on a higher gear than Penn State. Senior forward Sammi Woods was jumping passing lanes and causing havoc in the frontfield while junior midfielder Avery Peters put her body on the line for multiple slide tackles that diffused several of the Nittany Lions’ offensive opportunities.

Michigan was beating Penn State to the 50/50 balls — asserting physical dominance in the process. The Wolverines appeared poised to strike early.

But the Nittany Lions were the ones to break the seal.

In the 18th minute, Michigan failed to clear the ball, and it landed at the feet of Penn State forward Payton Linnehan. From well outside the box, she launched the ball into the top-left corner of the net, putting the Nittany Lions on top, 1-0.

“After they scored, we kind of regrouped,” sophomore midfielder Jenna Lang said. “We were like ‘Okay, we know what we need to do.’ ”

Despite Lang’s stated confidence, the Wolverines’ energy looked notably deprived. The very thing that was giving them a chance against a loaded Penn State team began to wane away. The 50/50 balls began to sway in the Nittany Lions’ favor, the Wolverines were no longer jumping the passing lanes — Michigan was on its heels.

But just as it looked like the Wolverines were going to lay down and accept their fate, they struck back.

Nearly seven minutes after the Nittany Lions’ goal, Peters chipped the ball toward midfield, and freshman forward Gabrielle Prych softly headed the ball toward Lang. In stride, Lang looped the ball into the bottom right corner of the net, just past the outstretched hands of Penn State goalkeeper Katherine Asman.

With the score knotted up at one, Michigan’s energy returned. But it isn’t just the team’s own energy that can impact the game.

“You can just feel it,” Michigan coach Jennifer Klein said of the impact of the home crowd. “The crowd, the energy, it’s just really, really good. You just tell it’s all the things we’ve been working on in practice. And when you see it out here against such a high quality opponent, it just feeds the energy and gives you confidence.”

Building off of that energy, the second half was a bend-don’t-break scenario for the Wolverines. While they were certainly still searching for another goal, Michigan intensified its focus on its defense, whereas the Nittany Lions were desperately scrambling to break the deadlock.

The remainder of the game was characterized by aggressive plays and missed opportunities for both squads. A Penn State shot flew just over the crossbar, eliciting an audible sigh of relief from the Wolverine faithful, and two great looks for Michigan in the final minute had the stadium ready to erupt.

Despite the close calls, the score remained 1-1 as the clock hit triple zeroes. The Wolverines didn’t find themselves in the win column, but Klein still felt encouraged by the result.

“Are there things we can improve on? Absolutely,” Klein said. “But it’s a good thing to see ‘Where are we? Where can we get just a little bit better?’ But overall, really happy.”

While Michigan would’ve been far more happy with another tally in the win column, the result proved that it can hang with the best teams in the country. With their high energy and aggressiveness, the Wolverines took the opportunity that undefeated Penn State offered them and didn’t let it fully slip through the cracks.