In a very vocal Ryan Stadium, the stage was set for an enthralling match. The No. 19 Michigan women’s soccer team — riding a five game win streak — prepared to face No. 18 Northwestern who was riding a seven game streak of its own.

Despite the Wildcats (7-1-2 overall, 1-1-0 Big Ten) dominating the majority of possession, the Wolverines’ (6-1-2, 2-0-0) defensive adeptness guided them to a 2-0 win.

Michigan pressed Northwestern effectively from the opening whistle, and just seven minutes into the game, the Wolverines won a corner. The ball was whipped into the six yard box, causing the Wildcats all sorts of problems. An attempted clearance by Wildcats goalkeeper Reiley Fitzpatrick soared in the direction of freshman forward Gabrielle Prych who nodded a looping ball over the keeper to give Michigan an early 1-0 lead.

After the goal, the momentum of the game swung comfortably in the Wolverines’ favor, as they committed to pressing Northwestern in its own half to win the ball high up the pitch.

“We wanted to make sure that we were able to get pressure higher up the field, but also be connected between our lines,” Michigan coach Jennifer Klein said.

This tactical adjustment proved to be beneficial to the Wolverines — for the most part. However, there were times when the Wildcats broke the lines, leaving the channels exposed as Michigan’s defenders overcommitted to the press. The Wolverines’ difficulty neutralizing Northwestern in transition materialized in the form of 13 total Wildcat shots throughout the course of the match.

“We were playing in a 3-5-2, it’s obviously a lot of running, a lot of communication from our centerbacks … that definitely helped us,” senior defender Sarah Bridenstein said.

Despite Northwestern’s relentlessness, Michigan showed signs of adaptability through junior midfielder Avery Kalitta. Whether the fullbacks joined the press or the attack, she provided cover defensively so the team wasn’t as vulnerable on the counter.

“(Kalitta) is a beast in the midfield,” Bridenstine said. “She can cover ground, she can turn and hit a 40-yard ball and she’s really good one-vs.-one defending.”

With Kalitta’s help and a tactically malleable formation, Michigan managed to weather the storm of Northwestern’s attacks and headed into halftime with a 1-0 advantage.

The Wildcats came claws out in the second half, forcing senior goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski — with the help of the woodwork — to make a couple imperious saves early in the second half. As the half wore on, it became clear that the Wolverines would have to manage the game with the score in mind. But Northwestern was living up to their billing, using the width of the pitch to attack the Michigan backline relentlessly.

The Wolverines, though, didn’t mind a tactical cat fight as they coped with everything Northwestern threw their way. After fending off multiple attacks, Michigan added to its lead. A blistering counterattack in the 82nd minute saw forward Sammi Woods stride through the Wildcats’ midfield and into the final third, where she rifled a shot that deflected into the back of the net to give the Wolverines a 2-0 advantage.

“We want to be adaptable, consistent Wolverines,” Klein said. “… Northwestern is a very good, dangerous team, they definitely put us under pressure in moments and we were able to hold off that pressure and then be able to shift the tide again and gain some momentum and get that late second goal.”

Michigan’s defensive versatility allowed the Wolverines to tactically neutralize the Wildcats’ aggressive offense and secure their sixth straight win. As Michigan continues Big Ten play and seeks an extended win streak, it will look for the consistent versatility in its tactical setup that powered the win.