For a Michigan men’s soccer team that allowed two or more goals in each of its five games in September, conceding just one in the following three was a definite improvement. But alongside this defensive turnaround came an offensive drought, with the Wolverines netting just one goal of their own over the same stretch, resulting in three straight ties.

Friday night’s game exemplified these recent trends, as Michigan (2-3-6 overall, 1-0-4 Big Ten) played rival Ohio State (3-4-4, 1-2-1) to a scoreless draw in Columbus.

The opening 15 minutes saw the two teams feel each other out, with the Buckeyes controlling possession but remaining somewhat tentative. Strong defense from the Michigan backline prevented Ohio State from creating any real threats on the net.

The emotion of the rivalry quickly made an impact, though, as a mid-air collision on a header attempt between junior forward Michael Leon and Buckeyes defender Sean Ryan sent Ryan to the ground. Some pushing and shoving ensued as Leon was whistled for a foul.

“The game is expected to be a little bit heated for sure,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said.

Leon’s foul was the second of what would eventually be 14 against the Wolverines, and 27 in total between both teams.

As the first half progressed, Michigan’s offense began to generate a few chances, including a sliding shot from freshman midfielder Duilio Herrera that just missed wide right on a promising counter-attack. Facing a solid Buckeyes defense, though, the Wolverines left the first half with just three shots.

“Their ball pressure was really good,” Daley said, who, despite the 17-6 discrepancy in shot attempts, thought his team’s scoring opportunities were just as good as Ohio State’s. “I think that (Ohio State’s) shots were inflated – they were kind of here, there, and everywhere.”

Toward the end of the first half, the Buckeyes started to challenge Michigan’s backline. Two good looks at shots inside the box were blocked by Wolverines defenders, and an in-range free kick was saved by freshman goalkeeper Isaiah Goldson, who recorded his second career shutout Friday.

“It’s not only me getting the shutouts,” Goldson said. “It’s all of us collectively in the backline.”

The start of the second half looked similar to the end of the first. Ohio State was the aggressor, finding several promising opportunities in the early part of the half. Michigan’s backline continued to hold steady, however, clearing more effectively than in the first half. Goldson, too, came up with a key save on a diving header from Ohio State midfielder Marko Borkovic, showing why he has held the starting spot for the past six games.

The Wolverines got their lone shot on goal of the game from freshman defender Will Baker in the second half, but even that didn’t pose much of a threat to the Buckeyes defense, which has now gone three straight games without allowing a goal.

The Ohio State attack slowed a bit as the second half continued, but Michigan wasn’t able to take advantage. Any counter-attack chances or ventures into the box were either quickly stopped or were punctuated with off-target shots.

A scare came over the Michigan bench with 12 minutes remaining, though, when Buckeye midfielder Michael Adedokun drew what was initially called a penalty kick. The Wolverines immediately rushed to the referee in support of sophomore defender Noah Miller, who was called on the foul, and VAR review reversed the decision, saving them from what could’ve been a match-deciding penalty kick.

Neither team was too aggressive in the game’s final 12 minutes, walking the line between getting aggressive for a winning goal and holding steady to avoid a loss.

Friday’s draw is the sixth of the year for Michigan, tied with Bellarmine for the most of any team in the country. For a team that has been so consistently competitive game-to-game, it hasn’t been able to separate itself from its opponent enough on the scoreboard.

“The group is disappointed only that we didn’t get more out of the games,” Daley said. “For me that’s really positive.”

Despite possessing a lone Big Ten win, the Wolverines sit at fourth in the conference standings. As the Big Ten season crosses its halfway point, Michigan will need to try and match its newfound defensive success with a better offensive output to make a run down the stretch.