After missing the Big Ten Tournament for the first time in program history last season, the Michigan men’s soccer team is under pressure to return to form.

Six games into the season, the Wolverines have yet to impress, but underclassman talent is starting to emerge. In Michigan’s (1-2-3 overall, 0-0-1 Big Ten) first Big Ten contest of the season, those young players helped the Wolverines to salvage a 2-2 tie against Maryland (1-2-2, 0-0-1).

Michigan wasted no time, starting aggressively with a header by freshman forward Alex Waggoner that narrowly missed the side netting in the seventh minute. The Wolverines didn’t let their second chance go to waste, though. Six minutes later, senior midfielder Quin Rodgers slotted a pass to junior forward Michael Leon, who sent the ball flying to the far post past the Terrapins’ goalkeeper.

But the momentary high was short lived for Michigan, which soon found itself down after the early lead.

The Wolverines’ defense managed to hold off most of Maryland’s pressure as shot after shot rained down on freshman goalkeeper Isaiah Goldson. But the Terrapins kept their foot on Michigan’s throat, breaking through when midfielder Kenny Quist-Therson slotted one into the bottom left corner.

The Wolverines tried their best to reset, but their efforts came up short. They let Maryland forward Luke Van Heukelum race around Goldson as he dove for the ball, lacing it into the opposite corner to give the Terrapins a 2-1 lead at halftime.

Michigan’s players walked to the locker room dejected after errors in the backline cost them their early lead.

“At halftime our guys regrouped very, very well,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said. “They took instruction very well and responded and were excellent in the second half.”

The Wolverines came out with a vengeance, playing physical as the two squads racked up seven total yellow cards and one ejection. In the 61st minute senior midfielder Bryce Belvins finally broke through to tie it. He punched a rocket into the back of the net after a high cross from freshman defender Matthew Fisher.

Yet, Michigan’s defense continued to allow the ball to rip through its paper-thin backline as Maryland peppered Goldson with seven second-half shots. He held strong though, proving worthy of the start despite seeing his first in-game minutes only a week prior. With 10 minutes remaining, Goldson continued to show his potential and value in the net as he lunged over a Terrapins attacker, punching the ball out of the box and stealing the game-winning goal from Maryland.

“We think his distribution and ability to organize what’s in front of him is at a really high level for such a young player,” Daley said. “He’s still young. He’s still learning and growing.”

Goldson showed his strengths, tallying four saves and 15 shots against in a breakout performance. And he isn’t the only underclassman that has proven himself beyond their age and experience. Sophomore defender Nolan Miller, freshman defender Will Baker, Fisher and Waggoner have become mainstays for the Wolverines, each averaging 78 minutes a game in the starting XI.

“The youth in the group has brought a ton of energy and fire to some of the other guys in the group, and we’re not just playing them because they’re young or on a reboot,” Daley said. “We’re playing them because they deserve to play. They’re demonstrating that they can compete at the highest level.”

Goldson kept Michigan in the game while Fisher helped it tie the Terrapins, spurring the Wolverines to recover a draw. If it wants to avoid a repeat of watching the Big Ten Tournament from home, Michigan will need its young talent to continue to guide the team’s recovery.