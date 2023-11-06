Two minutes into Friday’s game, Northwestern prepared for a throw in, and all 11 of the Michigan men’s soccer team players crowded the six-yard box, minimizing the space left for the Wildcats. As the ball whipped into play, the Wolverines’ defenders leaped and rerouted the ball to the center of the field, extinguishing an early threat.

And with that strenuous effort setting the tone, Michigan’s defense smothered any sparks created by Northwestern as the fifth-seeded Wolverines (5-5-7 overall, 2-1-5 Big Ten) eked out a 1-0 win against the fourth-seeded Wildcats (10-4-3, 4-3-1) in the first round of the Big Ten Tournament.

Opening the game, Michigan’s season-long lackluster offense was on full display as it failed to maintain control of the ball. As Northwestern took advantage of those struggles and dominated possession, the pressure fell on the Wolverines’ defense — a risky position for Michigan.

But unlike its previous outings, the Wolverines’ defense stepped up to the occasion. In the 20th minute, as the Wildcats directed the ball toward Michigan’s penalty box, freshman defender Mathew Fisher rushed to head the ball away from the goalpost and toward the midfield. The Wolverines quickly turned the ball over to Northwestern, and Michigan’s defense was yet again expected to get another stop and it did.

As the Wildcats swerved near the six-yard box, the Wolverines’ backline responded, putting their bodies on the line to deflect the shots. And when a shot in the 28th minute grazed past the backline, freshman goalkeeper Isaiah Goldson utilized his agility around the net to stifle the opportunity.

“We suffered a little bit in the first half. We couldn’t really get going,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said Friday. “Northwestern did a good job of putting us under pressure, sticking balls behind, and they were hungry to get to second balls. But I think the guys stood strong. They defended the box really well. … The back four did a good job as the game went on.”

The Wolverines’ defensive efforts held Northwestern scoreless in the first half, yet there were still pockets of lapses that allowed the Wildcats to tally eight shots, including two on goal. But, even when the defense bent, it didn’t break. That was enough to keep Michigan afloat in a goalless first half.

Entering the second half, with some of its reserves taking the field, the Wolverines began to find offensive momentum. Within the first two minutes of the second half, Michigan recorded two shots — already tallying more than the first half — and a corner kick.

“Make sure that they believe in themselves,” Daley said about his message at the half. “… The score was still 0-0 so for us just getting them out of that mindset that advancing is the most important agenda at this stage of the season and we didn’t play as well as I think we can. … But our guys found the way that’s what it’s all about.”

Freshman midfielder Alex Waggoner and sophomore midfielder Nicholas Cassidy exemplified that belief. Substituting into the game, they pressured Northwestern, shifted through the defenders to control the ball and recorded shots, despite it being their first postseason appearance.

Their shots, though, didn’t find the back of the net until the 71st minute when the stalemate at last came to an end. Fisher threaded the needle through the defenders and the pass landed on Waggoner’s heel. Waggoner, positioning himself by the net, comfortably slotted the ball into the left corner to give the Wolverines a 1-0 lead.

“Lately (Waggoner’s) been good. … He’s caused some problems and he’s been clinical in the few of the moments he’s had in the last three games,” Daley said. “He’s done a really good job of making a difference out there and really working hard and challenging the back the four.”

While Waggoner found his footing to give Michigan the upper hand, the Wildcats desperately tried to claw their way back up. A minute later, following multiple deflections from the Wolverines’ defenders, Northwestern midfielder Joseph Arena placed a shot toward the goal. The ball, curving past the defenders, brushed off Goldson’s outstretched gloves before ricocheting off the woodwork.

The Wildcats, with their season on the line, refused to go away. Whenever they gained possession of the ball, they tried to find space to tally a shot. But Fisher and sophomore defender Nolan Miller had other plans as they outran the opposing player to force the ball out of play or divert any shots away from the goal.

While Michigan’s defensive intensity dimmed in the lasting moments, it lasted long enough to give its offense ample time to establish a lead despite being outshot 16-6 and give the Wolverines a clean sheet. And on the back of those efforts, Michigan escaped to play another day.