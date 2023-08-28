The beginning of any new season often ushers in a wave of uncertainty. And while the classic concerns are often calmed by the presence of experienced teammates, the Michigan men’s soccer team’s (0–0-1 overall) almost entirely new squad is forced to face those uncertainties.

On Thursday, the Wolverines took on their first test against Loyola Marymount (0-0-1). And in a scrappy battle that was characterized by sloppy offensive play, the game ended in a 1-1 tie.

Whether it was a byproduct of the game serving as both teams’ season openers or Michigan’s lack of returning players, the first half of the game featured near-complete offensive stagnation.

Neither team held possession long enough to create any form of significant offensive momentum. Consequently, the ball bounced back and forth over the midfield line without much real action taking place and the score knotted at zero heading into halftime.

With sloppy offensive play and the team struggling to break past the Lions’ stout defense, Michigan coach Chaka Daley attributed the first half’s struggles to Loyola Marymount’s superior energy.

“In their first half, I think (Loyola’s) energy was really good,” Daley said. “I thought we were okay.”

And early in the second half, the Lions’ energy broke through. Just three minutes into the half , forward Anthony Wilson chipped the ball off of Michigan junior goalkeeper Hayden Evans’ hand and into the back of the net, putting the Lions up 1-0.

Loyola Marymount created several more decent looks at the goal in the following minutes, and started taking control of the match, but the Wolverines stood strong to hold their deficit to just one. Michigan’s stinginess paid off, as in the 65th minute graduate forward Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi netted a goal off of a set play on a corner kick, tying the match at one.

Whether the young Michigan squad was gaining comfort and confidence or the Lions’ energy had begun to wane, the Wolverines started to take control. Their passes were crisper, rotations more organized and energy noticeably higher.

But despite several good chances, Michigan failed to capitalize. Daley, however, focused on the positives of this second-half surge.

“As the game went on, we got a little bit stronger,” Daley said. “A couple of silly fouls gave us some trouble, but I think our quality of chances in the second half were good.”

Chances weren’t enough to differentiate the two squads though, because when the clock hit zero, the score remained 1-1.



Coming off of a disappointing year and boasting a young squad, any positive steps forward could be considered small wins. But for now, the small positives — combined with the sloppy first half — landed them in the draw column.