The score of a game doesn’t always tell the entire story.

Thirteen corner kicks, a missed penalty and numerous shot attempts outlined what the No. 19 Michigan women’s soccer team faced from Minnesota in its Friday matchup. Despite the Wolverines beating Minnesota in its Big Ten opener, 1-0, the box score tells a different tale. On paper, the Golden Gophers dominated gameplay. However, paper doesn’t decide the score.

With its victory, Michigan continues a five-game winning streak, and remains undefeated at home. However, the Wolverines capitalized on only one opportunity, and communication struggles between the offense and defense were prevalent throughout the game.

As the Wolverines drove up the perimeter and attempted to put shots on net, play after play, no offensive players were in a position to capitalize.

Michigan struggled to capitalize on opportunities and make greater use of its players in the middle. Consistently, the Wolverines were unable to drive up the middle of the field, often getting stopped by the Minnesota defense before they could reach the goal box. The talent is there, but the connection is missing.

“That’s a very good team,” Michigan coach Jen Klein said. “(Minnesota has) a lot of really good players and they’re really well coached, so they’re gonna make the game difficult and challenging.”

And that the Gophers did.

When multiple drives up the perimeter were led by Michigan’s defenders pushing upfield, no one was there to complete the play. Attacks often became quickly mitigated by the Gophers, driving the Wolverines back to the other side of the pitch to defend their own goal opportunities.

“We thought that our initial space to play would be in the wide space,” Klein said. “When you start playing the wide space, the middle starts to open up, and it felt like sometimes we tried to force the ball and could’ve done a better job of connecting through the middle to get to the opposite wide spacing around the perimeter.”

Once the offense connected, however, Michigan played textbook soccer. Communication between the offense finally clicked, and a sequence of a throw-in, to a header, to the feet of sophomore midfielder Jenna Lang brought about her first goal of the season, landing just out of reach of Minnesota goalkeeper Megan Plaschko’s outstretched gloves.

The stats, though, leaned in the Gophers favor, with their exorbitant amount of corner kicks that they failed to capitalize on. Shot after shot on goal was met by the entire Michigan team, and a penalty kick was alleviated by a diving save from senior goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski.

“We just have to continue to grow and improve in the small little details, not let momentum shifts last as long as they did,” Klein said. “That Minnesota team is a really good team, and honestly were unfortunate to not create (a goal).”

The Wolverines have a strong offensive group, but were unable to fully display their talents on Friday. When players such as senior forward Sammi Woods and Lang received the ball, they were able to coordinate and create strong offensive opportunities. However, loose passes and lack of communication stifled Michigan’s offense.

Despite offensive struggles, Michigan was still able to pull out a win, keeping its win streak intact. But against tougher competition, those faults could be exacerbated.

On paper, Minnesota played the better game. It held better possession, completed more passes, shots on goal, and a surplus of corner kicks. But at the end of the day, the score reigns supreme, and so did Michigan.