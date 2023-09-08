When a rainbow is spotted on the horizon, it’s often said that there is a pot of gold at the end of it. And on Thursday night a rainbow over Alumni Stadium meant the Michigan women’s soccer team struck it rich.

In a nail-biting affair, the Wolverines (3-1-2 overall) upset No. 11 Notre Dame (3-1-2) in Michigan’s most notable victory of its young 2023 campaign. But perhaps the more shocking takeaway was that it did so with a nearly dormant offense.

It’s justifiable to say that the Wolverines struggle to score the ball. Heading into their match with the Fighting Irish, they tallied just four goals in five games. To make matters worse, only two Michigan players even had goals to their names: freshman forward Gabrielle Prych and senior forward Sammi Woods.

“I think we need to have a little bit more variety in the way that we attack,” Michigan coach Jennifer Klein said. “ … I think we definitely need to continue to grow and improve on (offense).”

Problems weren’t exclusive to the offensive side of the ball, though. Heading into Thursday, the Wolverines had been outshot 71-45 on the season by their opponents. Notre Dame only added to that lopsided total by dominating the stat sheet, landing 27 total shot attempts to Michigan’s eight.

And this difference made sense. From the opening minute, the Irish peppered the Wolverines with dangerous shot attempts. Senior goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski had a busy first half, making point-blank saves on shots taken mere inches away from her.

But even as Michigan struggled to sustain its own offense, Sparkowski kept the score even, allowing the Wolverines to capitalize on a chance when one did come.

“I think Notre Dame does a great job of creating pressure, and they don’t give you a ton of chances,” Klein said. “I thought the moments we were able to connect passes and really hold the ball … we were able to create more.”

Moments like Klein described weren’t very prevalent until the 57th minute. Yet when the time came, Michigan was ready.

After chasing down a pass deep in the Irish end, senior midfielder Kacey Lawrence fed the ball to sophomore midfielder Jenna Lang. A quick cross to Prych in front allowed for a quality shot on goal for the Wolverines, one that soared past Notre Dame goalkeeper Ashley Naylor to establish a 1-0 lead for Michigan.

And once the Wolverines had a cushion, they were able to continue to be successful on defense.

The team rode Sparkowski’s dominance for the final 23 minutes as she made save after save to preserve Michigan’s chances of a season-defining victory. In the 87th minute, Sparkowski made a sprawling stop off of a free kick from Morgan Roy. The Wolverines continued to protect their goal as the match hit its 90th minute, and in the process clinched their third win of the season — and their first on the road.

Michigan had been brutally outplayed in most facets of the game. But its last lines of defense shined just bright enough to give the Wolverines a fighting chance. And with that chance, they capitalized.

“They just put their bodies on the line to do whatever it took to get a clean sheet,” Klein said. “ … (And) anytime you get a goalkeeper (who) makes some big-time saves like she does, I think you give yourself a chance. So just happy to have her.”

In the end, Michigan’s formula — no matter its flaws — worked. And after a win against such an impressive opponent, the Wolverines will look to eliminate those kinks in their game plan as the season continues to keep striking gold.