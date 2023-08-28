The “Siuu,” popularized by European superstar Cristiano Ronaldo, is perhaps the most iconic soccer celebration in the world, but you’d hardly expect to see it in Ann Arbor. That was until the Michigan men’s soccer team’s forward Alex Waggoner brought the stadium to its feet 50 minutes into the Wolverines’ first win of the season.

Wagonner’s goal not only broke the deadlock in Michigan’s (1-0-1 overall) 2-0 win over California Baptist University (0-0-2) on Sunday, but it was also the freshman’s first goal in the maize and blue. Senior midfielder Bryce Blevins then doubled the lead with a screamer from outside the box, capping off a dominant victory for the Wolverines. But it wasn’t smooth sailing the entire way.

“We didn’t break them in the first half,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said. “And we can use this as an example of what to do better next time.”

The first half was, indeed, frustrating for the Wolverines with a last ditch slide tackle from sophomore center-back Nolan Miller and a golden chance spurned by senior left-back Moshtaba Al-Hasnawi the most notable incidents. In addition to a few defensive breakdowns, Michigan was unable to regularly find their forwards in space against an opponent that didn’t look particularly strong.

The Wolverines also found it difficult to play out from the back, with the center backs finding themselves stranded and without an outlet on more than one occasion. Eventually, they were forced to either punt the ball long or play backward passes, neither of which are strategies conducive to a team controlling a game.

While those shortcomings may have gone unpunished on Sunday, Michigan’s resolve will be tested in the weeks to come. Nevertheless, the Wolverines are encouraged by the effort they put in.

“I thought we came out and pushed the envelope, asked questions and were on the front foot,” Daley said. “We just wanted to make sure, coming out for the second half, we didn’t fade.”

Waggoner’s initial strike, five minutes after play resumed, was followed by wave after wave of Michigan attacks until Blevins eventually picked up the ball at the edge of the box. A fake and a drop of the shoulder later, the angle opened up and Michigan’s captain unleashed a fierce shot. The ball flew straight into the top corner and the Wolverines bench was on its feet, celebrating a standout goal.

“The culture has improved significantly now. There’s a sense of togetherness in the locker room,” Blevins said. “We’re brothers more than we are teammates.”

The camaraderie within the squad was there for all to see — not only during the game, but even after, as Wagonner walked out to rapturous applause following a well-rounded performance.

Donning the No. 7 jersey — the same as his idol, Ronaldo — Wagonner personified that go-getter attitude all afternoon. Even without the ball, he constantly put the opposing defenders under pressure, displaying notable strength in duels. He expertly ran the channels, held the ball up and when fellow freshman Joao Paulo Ramos played the ball into his feet, he took his chance with aplomb.

“I’ve imagined about this moment for a long time, but I want more,” Wagonner said.

While it is still early in the season, Michigan showed that it’s hungry for success. The Wolverines have a bit of fight about them and also have the ability to entertain — a quality that was epitomized in Waggoner’s iconic celebration, rounding off a win that seemed to leave the Wolverines satisfied while still displaying room for improvement.