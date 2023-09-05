The tempo was fast and the momentum was with the Michigan men’s soccer team in its matchup against No. 9 Akron — at least for the first half.

In the final of three home games to open their season — with a crowd of 2,000 arriving to watch the Wolverines take on their top-ten opponent — the team opened the game quickly with a shot on goal by junior midfielder Charlie Lawrence. But the celebrations quickly subdued as the goal was overturned for being offsides.

Though the Wolverines (1-0-2 overall) scored before the end of the half, they faltered quickly in the second half resulting in a 1-1 tie with the Zips (2-0-1).

In the 39th minute, freshman midfielder Joao Paulo Ramos drew a foul giving the Wolverines another opportunity after the goal was called back. Senior midfielder Quin Rogers capitalized on the awarded penalty kick and scored to give Michigan a 1-0 lead. The Wolverines’ offense established itself early and the defense began gaining momentum as they held the Zips to just four goal attempts in the first half.

“The set pieces we did very well were (junior goalkeeper) Hayden Evans, (sophomore defender) Nolan Miller, (freshman defender) Matt Fisher,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said, “those guys winning their battles in the air, heading balls out, clearing their lines, blocking shots. Absolutely phenomenal.”

In the final five minutes of the first half, the game became increasingly physical with two fouls by Akron, a foul by Michigan and freshman Will Baker’s first yellow card. Nonetheless, the Wolverines entered halftime with the 1-0 lead.

Fifteen minutes into the second half, though, the momentum shifted. Baker received his second yellow card and was ejected, leaving Michigan with 10 players on the field and a penalty kick opportunity for Akron.

Despite the Zips missing the penalty kick, the Zips’ junior forward Jason Shokalook scored an unassisted goal against the short staffed Wolverines with 30 minutes left to play and the Zips settled into their tempo.

Michigan was able to prevent another goal off of the five shots taken by the Zips following their first goal of the game. However, the Wolverines had no shot attempts in the entire second half, leaving them with a tied game that contrasted their dominant first half.

“Sometimes the games don’t go your way,” Daley said. “…How do you deal with it (is) be mature beyond your years. That’s what we did, you know, being mature beyond your years when down to 10 players.”

Daley is looking forward to seeing how the Wolverines, with six freshmen in the starting lineup, will fare on the road in games that will continue to put this maturity to the test.

“(Akron’s lineup) is all juniors and seniors and they’ve been through quite a few college soccer battles,” Daley noted.

Regardless of his team’s experience, with its next four games on the road, Michigan will need a full 11 man lineup and a more competitive offense. A draw to the nation’s No. 9 team proves the Wolverines ability to hang with the top teams, but their ability to win and overcome their youthfulness is still in question.