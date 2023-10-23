As two rival schools took the pitch in Columbus, the stakes couldn’t get much higher. With both teams playing their final games of the regular season, postseason bids were on the line.

The Michigan women’s soccer team (7-6-4 overall, 3-5-2 Big Ten) lined up against Ohio State (9-6-2, 5-4-1) on Sunday afternoon, needing a win to keep its Big Ten Tournament hopes alive. However, the Wolverines fell, 4-1, to the Buckeyes, putting a potential bookend on their 2023 season.

In the early minutes of the game, Michigan looked poised to step up to the challenge. As Ohio State struggled to find its defensive footing, the Wolverines controlled possession.

But Michigan couldn’t take advantage of its initial dominance.

“Ohio State did a great job capitalizing,” Michigan coach Jen Klein said. “And we just weren’t able to really generate enough opportunity once we got up into the final third.”

In the 29th minute, Michigan freshman forward Gabrielle Prych found an opening off of a takeaway. She streaked down the middle of the field, receiving a perfectly-placed through ball from senior midfielder Kacey Lawrence. Only the goalkeeper stood in her path.

Prych attacked from 18 yards out, but Ohio State goalkeeper Molly Pritchard’s outstretched arms stopped the ball from finding the back of the net.

Just four minutes later, the ball bounced off of Michigan senior goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski’s hands, falling at the feet of Ohio State forward Emma Sears. She calmly booted the ball into the bottom left corner of the net, putting the Buckeyes on top, 1-0.

In that moment, Ohio State captured the game’s energy.

“I don’t necessarily think something happened that they did tactically,” Klein said. “I just think the momentum of the game shifted. And they did a better job of capitalizing on their moments.”

The Buckeyes capitalized once more before the first 45 minutes had elapsed. With just four minutes remaining, a lazy pass by the Wolverines led to a two-touch goal by Ohio State forward Ella Giannola, doubling the Buckeyes’ lead just before halftime.

For Michigan, a deficit in a must-win situation pinned its back against the wall. With a win, the Wolverines would find themselves with a spot in the Big Ten Tournament — with a loss or a tie, they’d be on the outside looking in.

To keep their hopes alive, they needed to win the second half by at least three goals.

Nine minutes out of halftime, Michigan finally answered, encapsulating its desire to claw back. Junior midfielder Avery Kalitta poked a pass to the right foot of Lawrence, who punched the ball into the back left corner of the net.

Michigan had life once again, but after 20 minutes of the Wolverines searching for the game-tying goal, Ohio State struck them with the dagger.

“We just turned the ball over in an area that created a tough moment of transition,” Klein said of Ohio State’s third goal. “And I think not giving up that third goal keeps it at 2-1, which gives us a better opportunity to tie it up and then give us a win.”

With 16 minutes remaining, the Buckeyes were up 3-1, and Michigan’s Big Ten Tournament hopes were fleeting away.

Ohio State struck once more, but it was just the icing on the cake, digging Michigan deeper into its insurmountable hole.

With this loss, the Wolverines fall to 10th in the conference, meaning they miss out on the eight team Big Ten Tournament. Without the extra opportunities to prove their belonging, the chances that they make the NCAA tournament dwindle.

And as the final buzzer sounded, Michigan’s postseason fate fell into the hands of the NCAA selection committee. Because when the Wolverines still controlled their own future, they let it slip away to their rivals.