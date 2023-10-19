In a highly anticipated match against No. 8 Notre Dame, the Michigan men’s soccer team put up a strong effort — but it wasn’t enough to equalize the Fighting Irish’s high powered attack.

Unable to keep up with Notre Dame (10-1-3 overall), the Wolverines (2-4-7) fell to the Fighting Irish, 3-0. The opening minutes suggested that it would be a much closer, down to the wire game than the shutout that ensued. Both teams came out strong, showing a composed aggression and creating a high quality of play on the pitch.

The rivalry and competitiveness were palpable, likely stemming from the four-game tie streak in previous matchups.

Notre Dame forwards Eno Nto and Matthew Roou gave the Wolverines their share of problems. And unlike Michigan’s attempts — which fell short — the Fighting Irish found more success in their pursuit. Notre Dame’s high front line press suffocated the Michigan defense, limiting possession and creating opportunities for the Fighting Irish.

Michigan coach Chaka Daley saw that as one of the recurring themes of the game.

“(It’s the) small details, situational stuff,” Daley said. “Knowing when to clear your lines, knowing when you can play and can’t play.”

These challenges haunted the Wolverines and led to a haphazard goal with only 18 seconds left in the first half. Nto buried a low, powerful shot past freshman goaltender Isaiah Williams, sending the Wolverines into the locker room down 1-0.

The second half held a similar pattern, with Michigan matching Notre Dame’s aggression, but unable to convert that into scores. Even with defender Jason Bucknor’s excellent attacking wing play and combinations down the left side, the Wolverines couldn’t put the ball into the back of the net. In the end, the Fighting Irishs’ relentless pressure exerted by the front press and the desperation to put a goal on the board proved insurmountable for the Wolverines.

Despite Michigan maintaining possession, two costly mistakes led to two more goals for Notre Dame. Fighting Irish midfielder KK Baffour netted one of them with 38 minutes remaining in the second half, and Notre Dame’s leading scorer, Roou, scored the third and final goal of the game with seven minutes to go, burying the Wolverines’ chance of a comeback.

“Regardless of how you play, if you score none and concede three, there are no bright spots.” Daley said.

Even with Michigan’s optimistic opening, the Fighting Irish were able to capitalize off the Wolverines’ errors and hold them to just two shots on goal.

If Michigan wants to find success going forward, it has to learn to become more disciplined and decisive in critical moments. Because if strikers can’t put balls in and defenders can’t prevent them from going into the goal, nothing else really matters.