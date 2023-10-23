After taking a tough shutout loss against No. 25 Indiana last Sunday, the Michigan women’s soccer team was motivated to turn things around against Iowa on Thursday as the postseason inched closer.

With the postseason in mind, the Wolverines knew that their remaining opportunities were fleeting with just one more game after Thursday on their schedule, if they want to go to the Big Ten Tournament.

However, Michigan (7-5-3 overall, 3-4-1 Big Ten) was relegated to a 1-1 tie as neither the Wolverines nor the Hawkeyes (9-3-3 overall, 3-3-2) capitalized on their plentiful scoring opportunities.

“I think our big thing is at this point, now we’re playing to win,” Michigan coach Jen Klein said.

Despite that mentality, it came up short of that goal.

The Wolverines struggled offensively throughout the first half as their passes were intercepted. But Michigan’s defense kept the Hawkeyes’ offense quiet despite Iowa shooting the ball five times in the first half.

“We knew that our defenders are going to have to come up big in their individual moments,” Klein said. “And also collectively to help stop (Iowa’s offense) and then give us a chance on the other side of the ball in our attack.”

Despite the Wolverines’ defensive efforts, Iowa midfielder Josie Durr scored a goal in the 25th minute with a shot to the bottom left section of the net. Both defenses then settled in to keep the score 1-0 for nearly the remainder of the half.

In the 41st minute, however, sophomore forward Kali Burrell slotted the ball in the net for Michigan, tying the game at one. This seemed to ignite the offense, as senior forward Sammi Woods shot the ball in the 43rd and 45th minute. But both shots were blocked by Hawkeyes’ defense, limiting the Wolverines’ offensive attack to end the half.

With the offensive surge in the last few minutes of the first half, Michigan hoped to take that momentum into the second half and break the tie. But Iowa kept the Wolverines’ offense quiet while forcing Michigan’s defense to work. In the 51st minute, Hawkeyes midfielder Rielee Fetty put a shot on goal that would have given them the lead, but senior goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski came to the Wolverines’ rescue and made the save.

Michigan’s offense remained quiet until the 64th minute when freshman defender Lilley Bosley’s shot was blocked by the Hawkeyes’ defense. Iowa immediately took over the offensive efforts with two shots in the 65th minute, both of which required Sparkowski to elongate the stalemate.

Both offenses continued taking shots that were either blocked by the other team or off target. In the 89th minute, opportunities were fleeing as sophomore midfielder Jenna Lang shot the ball one last time before the clock ran out. It was off target ending the game in a 1-1 draw. Since out of the Wolverines eight shots total, they only got one shot on goal, compared to the Hawkeyes’ 13 total shots and eight shots on goal, the game could have ended worse.

“I think a big thing is going to be our shot selection,” Klein said. “We probably should make one more pass to get a better look. I also think just not rushing. Sometimes in our attack, we rush to play the final ball and I think we can make one more pass to get a better chance.”

If Michigan wants to make it into the Big Ten Tournament, the offense will have to do a better job of shooting the ball on goal and finding the net in order to do more than just tie contests like it did against Iowa.