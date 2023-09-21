Despite an 8-2 shooting disadvantage in the first half, the Michigan men’s soccer team went into halftime unscathed. But in the final 45 minutes, the Wolverines’ luck ran out.

In the first 45 minutes, Michigan showed its ability to slow down Oakland’s counter attack with strong defending and goalkeeping work, but critical second half errors gave way for the Golden Grizzlies to capitalize.

The Wolverines’ defense could not rival that of Oakland’s counter attack. Michigan (1-3-3 overall) lost to a team Wolverines coach Chaka Daley deemed a local rival for the first time since 2017, 2-1, as Oakland (2-4-1) dominated in a one sided offensive attack game.

Although the Grizzlies dominated the counter attack game, the Wolverines’ defense kept the game scoreless for the first half with many of Oakland’s eight first half shots blocked by Michigan defenders or saved by freshman goalkeeper Isaiah Goldson, who had four saves on the night.

“Our backs made some key blocks,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said. “We were caught in some transitional moments in the first half, and I thought our guys did a good job of keeping them at bay and keeping them from scoring into halftime.”

Starting in the second half, however, Michigan’s defense couldn’t hold the Grizzlies back.

That counter attack effort from Oakland continued through 90 minutes, eventually leading to a 53rd minute goal in which the Wolverines simply couldn’t keep up their defensive pressure. Grizzlies defender Malik Sylvester scored off an assist from midfielder Donoval Phillip, who had three shots of his own during the contest, opening the scoring early in the second half.

“They did have a lot of counter attacking moments because our possession wasn’t as strong as it typically is,” Daley said. “They had some counter attacking moments where their most successful portions were just dumping it long. … But certainly our errors in possession gave them some good moments throughout the game.”

While Michigan’s defense conceded just two errors all game, that was all Oakland needed to win.

Throughout the game, the Wolverines’ offense couldn’t capitalize on its infrequent offensive chances. The only exception was in the 63rd minute — a give and go from freshman midfielder Joao Paulo Ramos — when Michigan responded on one of its few counter attacks of its own.

“It was a beautiful goal,” Daley said. “We had another couple chances in and around it but we didn’t pull the trigger. It definitely turned the momentum and we often created something out of very little and it ended up being a real positive spark for us. We thought we could go on and win the game, but we conceded a soft one late.”

As Daley alluded to, some momentum may have shifted toward Michigan — it simply wasn’t enough.

Oakland generated less frequent offensive chances in the second half in comparison to the first — with the shooting differential ending at 18-8 with the Grizzlies earning 10 in the second half to the Wolverines’ six. But Oakland capitalized on those chances due to those defensive mistakes.

In the 84th minute, the Grizzlies scored their game winning goal due to the Wolverines’ inability to prevent errors. Capping off a strong offensive showing, Phillip scored on an assist from junior forward Luke Benford to break the late tie and seal the match for Oakland.

While Michigan started strong defensively, its critical second errors on defense were the only opening Oakland needed to take the victory. And even when the Wolverines scored the tying goal and momentarily claimed possession, the opportunity quickly passed.

For a team that has struggled all season long and relied on contributions from many of its young players, growing pains make sense, but Michigan has shown only some flashes of improvement. And if Tuesday’s match is any indication of the rest of their schedule, the Wolverines are in for a long and relenting Big Ten season.