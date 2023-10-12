In the opening minutes, No. 23 Michigan State looked poised to return to East Lansing victorious over the Michigan men’s soccer team. The Spartans came out as the aggressors and looked to attack the Wolverines backline from the start. The majority of action took place within Michigan’s half and after three Wolverine fouls within the first four minutes, it was clear that Michigan State controlled all momentum.

As the game progressed, however, Michigan (2-3-7 overall, 1-0-5 Big Ten) began to find its stride defensively which eliminated some of the Spartans’ (6-0-5, 2-0-3) attack. Eventually, stellar defensive play translated into possession. Ultimately, neither team was able to find the back of the net, and after 90 minutes, the score remained 0-0.

“I was pleased with the defending and then how that improved as the game went on,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said Tuesday.

Throughout the first 10 minutes, the Wolverines struggled to connect on their passes, and Michigan State forced several turnovers allowing it to push the ball upfield. Michigan looked shaky on both sides of the ball, but freshman defender Matthew Fisher made his presence known with a couple of strong defensive plays to keep his team afloat.

Fifteen minutes in, the Wolverines began to settle in. Although Michigan State’s attack slowed down, the response wasn’t an aggressive approach from Michigan — the Wolverines started to play the possession game. Most of the passes came within its own half, but still, there were signs of life on the offensive side. While unable to net a goal, Michigan appeared to play with more confidence throughout the back end of the half and maintained 56% of possession.

Heading into the second half, there was no doubt that the Wolverines needed to play with more of an offensive approach in order to generate chances. Michigan began playing through the outsides rather than the middle of the field. This allowed for midfielders to use their speed and create more space. The Wolverines appeared to flip all momentum and they were able to attack more on offense. It was clear that its formation adjustments at halftime looked to be promising.

“I think we tried to keep the ball a bit higher than their team, played between the lines, and enticed them to come and chase a bit,” Daley said.

The script had flipped. After 45 minutes playing catch-up, It was Michigan who controlled the majority of the second half. The Wolverines tallied six second half shots compared to four in the first half. Michigan was also awarded three corners but were unable to capitalize. Nevertheless, the Wolverines played with more of an aggressive approach and often had the Spartans on the ropes.

Unlike the first half, every forced Michigan State turnover led to a strong counter-attack. This resulted in Michigan playing much of the second half in the attacking third. Michigan’s greatest scoring chance came in the 83rd minute. The ball was sent into the box by junior defender Jason Buckner, and it connected with freshman forward Alex Waggoner. Waggoner had a great look, but it wasn’t enough to slip by the goalkeeper. The final six minutes ticked off the clock making it official. For the second consecutive game, Michigan failed to score.

“We’re disappointed”, Daley said. “But you have to stay strong and keep believing, fighting, and growing.”

The Wolverines looked strong after a shaky beginning. But with just four games left on their remaining slate, time is dwindling and there is not much room for moral victories. For the fourth straight game, Michigan picked up just 1 point, leaving 2 on the table.