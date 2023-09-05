In the 34th minute of a tough-fought game against Cincinnati Sunday afternoon, junior midfielder Avery Peters saw an opportunity: senior forward Sammi Woods had found open space in the middle of the pitch.

Peters sent the ball over the top of the Bearcat defense and it fell right to Woods. Cincinnati closed in fast, but Woods had a head start. As Bearcat goalkeeper Anna Rexford charged, Woods put a beautiful touch on the ball, sending it perfectly over Rexford and directly into the center of the net.

Despite many more opportunities, that remained the only goal of the afternoon in the Michigan women’s soccer team’s 1-0 victory over Cincinnati, highlighting one of the team’s issues.

The Wolverines controlled much of the game, but they struggled converting that control to goals, A pattern that has been prominent to open the season.

But during their homecoming the weekend, they have begun to incorporate some lessons learned from early struggles, and Sunday’s goal was a successful example of their biggest project — finishing.

“It’s no secret we’re struggling to finish,” Peters said. “I think the coaches were doing some really great drills in practice … we’ve had some amazing crosses and really good execution of finishes (in practice).”

Now the focus is translating that practice success to game-time chances, which Michigan found plenty of on Sunday, but didn’t always convert. It controlled possession for much of the game, and even though the Bearcats were strong on the counter attack all day — actually out shooting the Wolverines in the first half — the Michigan defense held strong and kept the focus on their offense.

In a tight game, the team that wins is the one that finishes. Luckily for the Wolverines on Sunday — thanks to strong defense — they only needed one ball to land in the net.

On a late first half charge up the pitch, Peters found Cincinnati out of position.

That’s when Woods delivered for Michigan.

“The two (defenders) up top gave me a ton of space and time,” Peters said. “There was acres of space behind, and I hit a good ball and Sammi (Woods) had a fantastic finish. Having what we’ve been working on and striving for the last month or two actually happened in the game is just so uplifting and so exciting.”

And on Sunday it was enough. The Wolverines’ defense declawed the Bearcats and kept their 3rd consecutive clean sheet — their first such streak since 2016. However, there were plenty of other chances that didn’t end with a ball in the back of the net.

Throughout the game, many Michigan possessions ended with a shot outside — only five of their 17 shots were on target — or pinballed around in the box before being cleared by Cincinnati. Controlling the game the way they did, the Wolverines could have ran the score up higher.

And Michigan understands that with the missed opportunities, it has plenty of work to do.

“I think there’s still space in which we can be a bit cleaner,” Wolverine head coach Jennifer Klein said. “but we’re growing and getting better every day.”

The chances are there, if Michigan can capitalize — just like Woods did Sunday — the score sheets could further turn in the Wolverines’ favor.