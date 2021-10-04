The game was in a deadlock, neither team converting their chances. That is, until 21 minutes into the second half, when Michigan men’s soccer team junior defender Brennan Callow got called for a tripping foul, setting up an Indiana penalty kick. Forward Victor Bezerra buried the shot to make it a 1-0 game.

The Wolverines (5-4-1 overall, 2-1-0 Big Ten) played the Hoosiers (5-3-1, 2-2-0) in Bloomington, Ind., on Friday night. Looking for their second straight Big Ten victory, they found themselves trailing late in the second half. But following a game-saving goal in the 81st minute, Michigan forced it into overtime, where senior forward Derick Broche would score to win the game, 2-1.

The first half of the game was controlled by Indiana, which connected on deep passes to set up scoring opportunities and allowed its forwards to create traffic in front of the Wolverines’ net.

“They kind of worked our goalkeepers and we did not do that from our standpoint,” Michigan head coach Chaka Daley said.

Despite their abundance of chances, the Hoosiers couldn’t capitalize on any of them. Wolverines freshman goaltender Hayden Evans was up to the challenge, making three first-half saves.

With almost a minute left in the first half, Indiana defender Daniel Munie worked his way to the front of the net for a clean shot. Evans, however, made a huge stop in front of the net to keep the game scoreless heading into halftime.

Michigan wished to have more scoring chances in the first half. Instead, it was rewarded with stellar play from their goaltender. Every time the Hoosiers made a shot on net, Evans came up with the save, finishing the game with seven total saves.

Nine minutes into the second half, Indiana moved the ball down the field to find forward Maouloune Goumballe wide open for an almost certain goal on the right side of the net. But at the last second, Evans deflected the ball out of bounds with the fingertips of his gloves.

“Evans was strong and solid,” Daley said. “He gave us a chance when it was 0-0.”

Following Callow’s goal, it appeared as if the Hoosiers were going to walk away victorious. The momentum was heavily on their side, with the home crowd also providing energy. But Michigan did not fold. After booting the ball deep into Indiana’s defensive third, junior forward Evan Rasmussen scored a critical goal to tie the game.

“We caused them some problems,” Daley said. “It was not a comfortable afternoon for their guys in the back.”

The momentum carried into overtime as the Wolverines were able to get the ball into the Hoosiers’ zone. Rasmussen sent a corner kick into the box, which found the head of senior defender Declan Gaffney. Gaffney sent the ball to Broche, who knocked in the overtime winner, their first shot of overtime.

“We asked a lot of questions, we asked more questions than they could answer,” Daley said. “That was ultimately the difference in the end.”