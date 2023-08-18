As the ball rolled slowly toward the middle of the pitch in the 21st minute, USC forward Simone Jackson wound up and unleashed a dart toward the bottom of the net. Senior goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski dove to her right in a futile effort, and the Michigan women’s soccer team surrendered the only score necessary for the Trojans’ offense to pull away with a win.

The Wolverines (0-1 overall) fell in their season opener at No. 22 USC (1-0), 1-0, playing solid defense against an inspired attack from the Trojans, but only mustering two total shots and zero shots on goal during the match.

“I’m actually happy with the performance of the team,” Michigan coach Jennifer Klein said. “USC is a very good team with a lot of attacking personality and this experience versus an opponent like them is going to make us better.”

Making her debut as this season’s starter in net, Sparkowski had a strong performance just to keep Michigan in the match. She captured eight saves on 16 total shots, but her team’s lackluster showing on offense made one ball sliding past her one too many.

“There were a couple of really key saves that Steph Sparkowski made in both halves of the game,” Klein said. “USC had a couple of breakaways and she came up big time to make those saves that kept the match as close as it was.”

While Sparkowski and her defense mostly did their job with three saves in the first 45 minutes and five more in the second, the Wolverines’ offense struggled mightily.

Michigan did not record a shot after the 14th minute, only put up two in the entire match and did not register a single shot on goal. Despite the disappointing showing that negated the defensive effort, Klein remained hopeful about her young team’s opportunity for growth.

“Coming into the season we knew we were gonna be young and would be able to learn and grow through different experiences,” Klein said.

With a new season comes fresh enthusiasm for a group of players who believe they have what it takes to make some noise in a competitive Big Ten, where the Wolverines were predicted to finish eighth in the conference’s preseason poll. Three Michigan players: junior midfielder Avery Kalitta, sophomore defender Anyiah League and sophomore midfielder Jenna Lang were named Big Ten Players to Watch.

Speaking on the team’s attitude and mindset after the loss, Sparkowski pointed to that optimistic view on the season, saying that the Wolverines want to “bounce back” from last year’s lackluster 7-8-3 campaign.

“Our goal is to have a winning season, make it into the tournament, and make it as far as possible,” she said. “Our saying is ‘one percent better every day’. Each game we want to get a little bit better and hopefully once we do that we will see results as well.”

On Thursday’s opener, Michigan showed grit on defense but failed to see its desired results, leaving plenty of work to do if it wants to bounce back from last season’s campaign.