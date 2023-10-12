The Michigan men’s soccer team finds itself in a four-game tie streak. With seemingly no way out, junior defender Jason Bucknor’s return from injury may be the missing piece that pushes his team toward a win.

After a slow start in a scoreless draw versus No. 23 Michigan State, the Wolverines proceeded to dominate possession and increase their chances at the net with Bucknor often leading the attack.

“He’s only been with us for 10 days,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said. “So it’s remarkable for him to give us what he’s giving right now. He’s pushing his body to the limits to get back and help his brothers and continue to help the team.”

Michigan has struggled this season. Delaying its full energy to the second half of games, the Wolverines aren’t giving themselves a full chance to make the most of their time on the field. In addition, their lack of experience, starting at least five freshmen each game, has posed a challenge. However, this situation has also created opportunities for upperclassmen — like senior midfielder Bryce Blevins, senior midfielder Quin Rogers and graduate midfielder Riley Ferch — to have a greater impact on the game.

“It’s not only (Bucknor), but Riley Ferch made the difference, as did Jason and putting Bryce on the right,” Daley said. “Those three guys caused some big issues.”

Activated by Bucknor’s re-entrance to the game in the 83rd minute, give and go action on the left side of the field between Ferch and Bucknor led to a stunning cross to a wide open freshman forward Alex Waggoner in the penalty box. Waggoner’s high-paced shot was stopped by the Michigan State goalkeeper, batted over the net for a Michigan corner. Although the ball didn’t find the back of the net, the Wolverines showed their potential, knocking on the door of a top-ranked team.

With such a youthful roster, Bucknor’s return and the presence of other experienced upperclassmen has improved the Wolverine’s overall ability on the pitch.

In previous seasons, Bucknor played an impactful and important role. Playing in 30 games in his career at Michigan, Bucknor made the Big Ten All-Freshman Team in 2021 and recorded three points — one goal and an assist — in his sophomore season in 2022. After a long absence due to injury, Bucknor recently made his 2023 debut when the Wolverines took on Wisconsin.

“I came a long way,” Bucknor said. “It’s been 12 months I’ve been out. I just played maybe 70 minutes. So all I can say is I’m proud at least.”

In Tuesday’s matchup against the Spartans, Bucknor’s presence on the field was a difference maker. While the results of the game suggests an even match between the two teams, it was clear Michigan had the better game — outshooting Michigan State 10 – 6. Notably, the Wolverines really accelerated their attack when Bucknor entered the game.

“Obviously we didn’t come out with the three points, but if you know ball, we really should have deserved that win,” Bucknor said. “The boys, we refer to that as a loss. We dropped two points, I wouldn’t say we earned a point.”

Michigan continues its tie streak as it looks forward to the remainder of the season. With the Big Ten Tournament only three weeks away, the Wolverines need to crank out some wins in the rest of their regular season games.

“The belief is still there and positive vibes around the team,” Bucknor said. “I honestly think we can still pull something out of the season. It’s not over yet.”

Even with the disappointment surrounding the results against Michigan State, Bucknor’s return may not only be the difference maker in this game, but for the rest of the season.