Unlike last season, the Michigan men’s soccer team secured a spot at the Big Ten Tournament this year. The Wolverines’ offense experienced its fair share of peaks and valleys, their defense displayed up and down outings, and they tallied just two wins against conference opponents. Yet, Michigan sits comfortably in the middle of the standings.

So what gave the Wolverines that cushion?

It’s the five ties — most in the conference — that ensured that Michigan doesn’t necessarily need wins to be in the tournament. It just needs Isaiah Goldson.

When it comes to guarding the net, the freshman goalkeeper is everywhere. Dashing around the post to make back-to-back saves, Goldson has stepped up to the occasion. Through 12 games, he boasts a .724 save percentage while recording 42 saves to 16 goals allowed, solidifying himself in the starting lineup. But entering this year with 15 new players, the lineup around him wasn’t as set in stone.

“We expect Isaiah Goldson to contribute as a freshman goalkeeper and (he) will compete with (junior goalkeeper) Hayden Evans for the position,” Wolverines coach Chaka Daley told The Michigan Daily Aug. 21. “… We expect those guys (freshmen) to be factors very, very early in their college career, if not from day one.”

Unlike some of his freshman counterparts, Goldson’s opportunity to showcase his talent didn’t come immediately. As Michigan relied on Evans’ experience through the first five games, Goldson found himself waiting on his heels.

After Evans allowed three goals in the first half against Creighton, Daley made a goalkeeping change. Goldson finally received his chance and he didn’t squander it away. As the Blue Jays continued to attack, Goldson didn’t allow a goal, showcasing his ability to respond under pressure.

With Evans’ early struggles and the Wolverines’ defensive woes, Goldson molded himself into the starting goalkeeper. But that road has come with its bumps and bruises.

Earning his first start in the next game in Michigan’s Big Ten opener against Maryland, Goldson was peppered with 15 shots yet tallied four saves while allowing two goals. At the time, when the Terrapins were the favorites to win the Big Ten title, the stats looked impressive. But with Maryland missing the tournament, the two goals stick out like sore thumbs.

Goldson’s shaky performance continued in the Wolverines’ loss to Oakland and into the first half against Rutgers. His inability to respond quickly after defensive lapses resulted in an early deficit against the Scarlet Knights. However, in the second half, Goldson had renewed energy, making diving saves to aid a comeback win.

“Our goalkeeping core has been really good. … They got a great relationship and I’m sure they’ve practiced that save many times.” Daley said after the win. “… To make that save in the heat of the moment helped us. If we’re down 3-0, I don’t know if that’s insurmountable or not. That saved the game for us.”

Just like he did against Rutgers, Goldson became the determining factor in Michigan’s success against Indiana. As the Hoosiers rained shots on the goal, Goldson’s increased awareness and quick movements were on full display.

In the 59th minute, Goldson blocked a shot at the bottom right of the net. As he was still going through the motions of recovering from the save, Indiana fired yet another shot and Goldson leaped to the top right corner to make another save. With a career high seven saves and his first shutout of the season, Goldson was the driving force in the scoreless draw.

His agility around the net continued to grant Michigan ties that allowed it to climb the leaderboard. Although Goldson seemed to find his rhythm, his toughest challenges were ahead of him. As he faced offensive powerhouses — then-No.6 Notre Dame and Penn State — his inexperience caved in. In those two games, he conceded seven goals, doubling his season total for goals allowed.

Despite hitting his nadir, Goldson didn’t let his past struggles stray him from the present. Against Northwestern in the final game of the season, Goldson leaned on his skills and quickly recovered, recording his fourth career shutout.

“We can see (in) the last three games maybe one goal on Isaiah out of maybe six or seven (goals) we conceded, so he’s been solid and steady,” Daley said Sunday after the win. “He’s been an anchor for us and helping us build within the team. And given us good composure and more importantly, organizing guys in the room in the back.”

While it hasn’t been smooth sailing for Goldson, through the ebbs and flows of his individual performances, he has provided much-needed stability as the Wolverines’ last line of defense. With Michigan set to face Northwestern on Friday to open the Big Ten Tournament, Goldson once again has to have the golden gloves.

Although he can’t win the game for them alone, he can give the Wolverines a fighting chance to tame the Wildcats for the second time.