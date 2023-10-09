With the No.14 Michigan coming off a strong win against Maryland, the Wolverines looked to defend their unbeaten run at home against rivals Michigan State.

Both Michigan and the Spartans were sloppy on the ball, which led to both teams frequently relinquishing possession to their opposition. Both teams needed to have cleaner first touches to establish dominance in the first half. For the Wolverines, those sloppy first touches also led to detrimental injuries, in their 3-2 loss to Michigan State.

“When you’re not as clean in your first touch it kind of disrupts the rhythm,” Michigan coach Jen Klein said. “Especially for a team like us that want to play possession.”

The uncertainty in the players’ first touches caused more tackles and more injuries. This saw sophomore defender Aniyah League, a linchpin of the Wolverines’ defense, go down with an injury. Only a few minutes later sophomore Jenna Lang, a hardworking box-to-box midfielder was forced out with an ankle injury. Inevitably their absences caused major instability and confusion in the Michigan backline, leaving them vulnerable to Michigan State’s dynamic attack.

“Two very good players,” Klein said. “(It) definitely got us out of our rhythm by not having them,”

In the 27th minute, the Spartans got on the board. Michigan State forward MJ Andrus nodded a whipped ball back across the frame of the goal which was met by forward Jordan Wickes who knocked it home.

The Wolverines’ structure was disjointed, in terms of spacing and communication between the lines, especially in transition. When in possession of the ball, Michigan tends to be very composed and is able to play out of the back. However, without the calming presence of League and Lang the Wolverines were forced to be direct in their approach.

Michigan State found space between Michigan’s vulnerable lines and fed its highly technical wingers who were running the channels. The Wolverines’ aspirations took a spear to the heart when the Spartans netted two more goals before the 60th minute.

“We just lost a bit of that momentum and that’s going to happen when you are playing a good team,” Klein said.

While Michigan was down — it was not out. With the help of League who had returned to the pitch in the second half, the Wolverines mounted a remarkable comeback attempt that fell just short. Their effort showed what a healthier squad could have accomplished.

League led a composed backline that translated to more effective attacking play. In the 88th minute, freshman forward Gabrielle Prych surged forward through Spartan defenders before squaring the ball to senior forward Sammi Woods, who bundled it into the back of the net as she fell to the ground. Suddenly, the momentum had shifted, and Michigan was on the front foot.

Without Lang in the middle of the park, the Wolverines resorted to long balls to be more urgent in attacking the opposition. With a minute left in the match, sophomore forward Kali Burrell received a long ball outside Michigan State’s 18 yard box and hammered a thumping shot into the top right corner.

The Wolverines ran out of time and the game ended 3-2.

Injuries to key contributors in the midfield and backline rendered Michigan disjointed and one step behind Michigan State throughout the majority of the match. However, the players’ resilient mindset and passion kept them in the game until the end.

League returned to the pitch after halftime, but the future is uncertain for Lang. If the Wolverines want to keep competing at the highest level, other players are going to have to rise to the occasion when it’s their time to step onto the field.