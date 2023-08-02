Adversity is something everyone faces throughout their lives. Whether wanted or not, there’s always something that doesn’t go according to plan.

For Jens Hoff, a senior center-back on the Michigan men’s soccer team, adversity has served as a main theme in his life ever since he was a teenager. Injuries, illnesses and the politics of professional soccer have put obstacles in his path to fulfilling his childhood dreams.

Growing up in Drammen, Norway, Hoff developed a love for soccer at an early age. He quickly realized that he was talented, too. While playing in the local youth leagues — three years above his age group — he inked his first contract at 13 years old with Strømsgodset TF, a youth academy with a team in the professional divisions. He played an age group above there, too, but soon had to face the reality of moving up to play more competitive soccer.

“I went from being the best with people three years older to being equally good to three other guys picked from around the area,” Hoff told The Michigan Daily. “That was the first time I really faced any adversity.”

The adversity continued at 16 years old, when he was released from the club for not maintaining the skill level expected. Then signing with Asker FK, Hoff succeeded in the under-19 age group . After training hard and outworking teammates that were two or three years older than him, Hoff made the roster and earned himself playing time.

His work ethic and talent got him into the Norwegian School of Elite Sports, where he earned his high school diploma while maintaining his play at a high level. And not only did that work ethic bring him success in school, it also gave him the mental strength to overcome the hurdle of being released from his former club.

Hoff moved up from the U19s to the U21s at 17 years old, signing his first professional contract with Asker’s second division team. He was playing with people over 10 years his senior, including those getting ready to retire after long tours in Europe. After three games, he started to practice with Stæbek IF, a first division club — and his first big chance at breaking into a bigger European league.

“I practiced with them for a few weeks and got good signals they wanted to sign me,” Hoff said. “The day of my first game, the coach called me while I’m at school to meet him at the stadium. He told me that the investors of the club were pushing him to sign a different center-back, and that they couldn’t take both of us.”

To make matters worse for Hoff, Asker didn’t like the way that he and Stæbek handled the situation, consequently telling him that he would no longer get playing time.

Hoff re-signed with Strømsgodset in an attempt to reach the Norwegian First Division with exposure to the European scouts. However, after feeling ready and practicing with a first division team, he got sick in early 2020. With the Norwegian season spanning from April to December, Hoff faced yet another piece of adversity — the tough reality of soccer.

“They called me and basically said ‘Hey, take your time getting healthy, but we can’t really wait around for you,’ ” Hoff said. “I said that it was fine, and worked with my agent to find another club. I started playing games with them around February, and was getting ready to sign with them when COVID hit. They told me they couldn’t afford a new player, and I was out of luck again.”

Hoff’s original plan was to go straight to the pros after graduating high school — but, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, he now had nowhere to go. Worse yet for Hoff, that meant he had no income.

In an attempt to continue his soccer career elsewhere, he reached out to an agency that helped connect Norwegians to scholarships in the United States. His good grades in high school along with his talent on the field landed him recruitment offers from a few colleges — including Michigan.

Having never been to the United States, Hoff had a tough decision to make: Leave everything he’d ever known behind to start a new life on the other side of the world, or wait out the pandemic and try to get his professional career back on track. He knew he wanted a combination of academics and athletics, but was still unsure about moving away from his country.

“I had a couple of phone calls with the coaches, and that’s when I essentially decided to commit overseas,” Hoff said. “I didn’t have an official visit, and I really didn’t know much about Michigan. I just jumped headfirst and took a leap of faith. I told myself this is what I was going to do. I’m going all in.”

Although Hoff got out of his difficult situation in Norway, the transition to Michigan was anything but easy.

He had no family and, with COVID-19 reaching its peak, meeting people was harder than ever — especially for an international student speaking little English. He lived by himself in an apartment, took all his classes online and only saw his teammates after getting tested for practice. It also didn’t help that he had a slight ACL tear that required an entire summer worth of recovery.

“After my freshman year, I was really considering not coming back to Michigan,” Hoff said. “It’s something I never told my coaches or teammates, but I really didn’t have a great experience at all. I was able to go back to Norway over the summer with the vaccinations and restrictions being lifted. I told myself to try it another year with things being more open … and I’m so glad I did.”

His sophomore year, Hoff lived with three non-student athletes in an attempt to expand his horizons and meet new people. It opened up many avenues for him socially, becoming a big part of his college experience. His soccer season was cut short, however, due to a hamstring tear that saw him miss all but three games.

The lessons Hoff learned and experiences he gained still validated his decision to return to Michigan, though. Starting in six of his seven games junior year, Hoff’s love for the game grew again and he started looking forward to his senior season.

After sustaining a ruptured achilles this past March, putting his senior season on the line, Hoff will have to show the same resiliency and mindset that got him through all the adverse circumstances in Norway and already with the Wolverines. While he hopes to be healthy for his senior season, Hoff is more focused on bettering himself every day and recovering as smoothly as possible.

Although a fifth year will most likely be in his future, it’s uncertain whether he’ll return to Norway to give professional soccer another shot or take his economics degree to a job in the United States. What is certain for Hoff, though, is he’ll manage whatever comes his way with the same resiliency and mindset that he’s developed throughout the years — the only way he knows how:

Going all in.