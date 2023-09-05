Coming out of halftime, something had to give.

Despite possessing the more cohesive offense attack, the Michigan women’s soccer team had squandered a myriad of scoring opportunities in the inaugural 45 minutes of Thursday night’s home-opener against Boston College. The Wolverines appeared to be following a troubling early season offensive trend responsible for a shutout in two of their first three matchups while failing to register a mere shot on goal versus No. 22 USC.

And on the first possession of the second half — with concession-stand-food-laden patrons still shuffling back to their seats — another prime chance materialized. After working the ball deep into Eagle territory, a Michigan winger sent an exquisitely-placed cross into the box, where freshman forward Gabrielle Prych was unmarked, planted directly in front of the goal. But Prych’s one-time right-footed redirect careened just wide, the Wolverines again failing to capitalize on promising offensive build up.

As the shadows grew long and the UM Soccer Stadium lights went from dormant to active, the squad’s first win looked postponed due to a frustrating lack of finishing ability.

“We were being a little stubborn,” Michigan coach Jennifer Klein said. “Trying to force (the attack) one way.”

Prych didn’t have much time to contemplate her near miss. Just seconds later, she received the ball on the periphery of the box; Prych turned and, in the midst of three white jerseys, rifled a left-footed laser that skipped under a diving goalkeeper and into the bottom corner of the net to break the stalemate and give the Wolverines a lead.

“We just had much better composure in the second half in front of the goal,” Klein said. “That’s not the first time we’ve seen that from Gabby.”

The long-awaited breakthrough represented Prych’s second goal of the season — a team-leading total through four contests — and negated a potentially disappointing result for Michigan. The goal also highlighted the efforts of senior goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski, the leader of the defense’s second consecutive clean sheet after holding the high-powered offense of No. 5 Virginia — a team averaging five goals a game before meeting the Wolverines — scoreless.

While the goal-stopping facet of Michigan has been staunch, Klein is still fine-tuning the offensive attack that will surround 2022 goal leaders senior midfielder Kacey Lawrence and senior forward Sammi Woods, welcoming 11 freshmen to the team after losing five starters. The Wolverines have yet to use the same starting lineup twice.

But if Thursday night was any indication, Prych’s name, though just a freshman, has the potential to become a common one in said lineup — where she will have the opportunity to replicate her goal. It’s something Klein hopes to see all season long:

“Hopefully we can keep putting her in good places to get more.”