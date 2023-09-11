It only took 36 minutes for the Michigan men’s soccer team to dig itself into a 3-0 hole against Creighton — a deficit it never overcame.

The Wolverines (1-2-2, overall) traveled down to Omaha, Nebraska, on Friday to take on the Blue Jays (1-2-2). Creighton struck early, handily nabbing the victory from Michigan, 3-1.

The Blue Jays wasted little time establishing firm control of the match — just nine minutes into the game, forward Alfie Pope lightly redirected a crossing pass slowly off of the left goalpost and into the back of the net.

And 11 minutes later, Pope struck again. But this time, it came as a result of the Wolverine’s own mishap. A clearance attempt by junior goalkeeper Hayden Evans was intercepted by Creighton, and Pope calmly chipped the ball over Evans’ head and into the keeper-less goal, putting the Blue Jays up 2-0.

“There are a lot of mistakes that happen in many games,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said. “It’s whether or not a team takes advantage of (them). And we were just unfortunate tonight that we were punished by our mistakes.”

Creighton struck once more in the first half, hitting the back of the net for the third time unanswered. But the Wolverines finally returned the favor just a little over a minute later, as a nicely placed cross from Michigan junior forward Michael Leon landed at the feet of freshman forward Alex Waggoner, who then punched it into the goal.

Entering halftime of the already high-scoring affair, the second half seemed poised to give more of the same offensive outburst. But whatever both coaches said at halftime must’ve had some impact, as neither team scored for the remainder of the night.

“The thing I liked about our group is that they responded and never gave up,” Daley said. “They fought to the end regardless of the score and continued to try to find a way to win the game.”

And Michigan’s defense surely fought back in the second half, shoring up and denying the Blue Jay offense from any meaningful scoring opportunities. But the Wolverine’s offense didn’t follow suit, as the scoreboard displayed “3-1” until the final whistle sounded.

For Michigan, its offense’s stagnation wasn’t due to any lack of opportunity. The Wolverines racked up 12 corner kicks throughout the match in contrast to Creighton’s mere three, yet they failed to convert on any of them.

“I thought in the second half we were excellent in every way besides finding the goal,” Daley said.

But “finding the goal” is paramount to winning a soccer match, whether Daley and his Wolverines can capitalize or not.

The game handed Creighton its first win of the season, and Michigan its second loss. The Wolverines out-of-conference performances haven’t provided any signs of hope that they’ll blossom into a competitive team heading into Big Ten play. And early mistakes like the ones made on Friday threaten to rear their heads again against even tougher competition.