Losing to Bowling Green is undoubtedly a disappointing result for Michigan — especially coming off the heels of an impressive draw against No. 5 Akron.

The Wolverines were outplayed in the first half, and though they managed to match the Falcons’ goal total in the second half, they couldn’t finish their opportunities at the net, ultimately falling 2-1. However, a peek under the hood of the game in northeastern Ohio offers a different outlook.

Michigan’s first half was, to put it mildly, unsuccessful. The Wolverines only managed one shot on goal and spent much of their time on defense, desperately fending off various Bowling Green attacks. As the half came to a close, it felt much more lopsided than the 1-0 deficit indicated.

“I felt we reconnected at halftime,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said. “… (We) came out and were excellent.”

In the shadow of the first half, ‘excellent’ is an apt way to describe the second. The Wolverines’ passing was much more connected, and the ball found its way into the attacking third multiple times within minutes of the second-half kickoff. There was clear evidence of a meaningful adjustment — they were able to adapt to what Bowling Green gave them and it paid off.

In the 51st minute, junior goalie Hayden Evans catapulted the ball past the midfield and back line. Sprinting past the Falcons’ back two defenders, junior forward Michael Leon received the pass, took one touch and a handful of steps before depositing the ball into the back of the net. Evans explored other, closer passing options before punting the ball — an indication that the move was a crime of opportunity instead of a planned play.

With the initial long ball appearing to be opportunistic, the Wolverines adopted it as a primary offensive strategy for the rest of the match. It allowed Michigan to keep the ball out of its side of the pitch, create one-on-ones and give Michigan opportunities all around the net. They saw the adjustments worked and ran with it.

“We created a ton of chances near the end there,” Daley said.

The stats bear this out — the Wolverines took 13 of their 14 shots in the second half while limiting Bowling Green to a paltry three attempts. The defense tightened up near the goal and was able to quickly advance the ball on counterattacks, giving Leon and others opportunities to create offensive attacks.

Notably, of their 13 shots, nine of them were taken inside the penalty area, highlighting Michigan’s ability to not only advance the ball past midfield but through the talons of the Falcon’s defense. The second half was played by a fundamentally different team from the first.

It would be easy to label the game as a classic tale of two halves, and such a designation wouldn’t be technically incorrect. But the stark difference between the first half and the second indicates an adaptability that will serve the Wolverines in games to come. For a team of young and relatively inexperienced players, it will be crucial for them to adapt and adjust in order to compete with more experienced, older teams.

Michigan’s wherewithal to improve passing decisions and overhaul the offensive strategy midgame speaks to its ability to read opponents and adjust accordingly. Effectively adapting is at the core of successful teams and as the Wolverines young talent grows more accustomed to the collegiate level, it’s an aspect of the team that could allow them to compete at a higher level.

This game may not be a harbinger of a turnaround season for the Wolverines. But Michigan’s ability to adapt to the Falcons’ dominant first half undoubtedly gives them hope.