BOWLING GREEN, Ohio — On Monday, Michigan travelled to Bowling Green hoping to add a win to its resume against a non-conference opponent.

But despite a strong second half and 26 fouls against Bowling Green that resulted in 26 free kicks for the Wolverines, it was still not enough for Michigan to pull out a win, adding its first loss of the season to its record.

Despite their abundance of free kicks and a dominating possession in the second half, the Wolverines (1-1-2 overall) failed to capitalize on their scoring opportunities, and ultimately fell 2-1 to the Falcons (2-1-1).

In the opening minutes of the contest, sloppy first touches and loose passes from Michigan allowed Bowling Green to take advantage and get multiple goal opportunities. The Falcons were first to every ball, and consistently intercepted passes that led to Bowling Green breakaways.

The Wolverines’ defensive breakdowns allowed the Falcons to create persistent opportunities — evidenced by seven shots on goal in the first half — but the ball still wasn’t finding the back of the net. However, with 19 minutes left in the half, Bowling Green midfielder Kyle Cusimano dove for a header that reached the net, putting Michigan in a 1-0 deficit. The Wolverines, now down, suddenly began to play with urgency as the game moved into the second half.

“We didn’t play well in the first half,” Michigan coach Chaka Daley said. “We gave up a free kick and they took full advantage of it.”

Entering the second half, the Michigan team that walked onto the field came in with a new sense of urgency that was nonexistent in the first half.

“We reconnected at halftime,” Daley said. “We came out and were excellent in the first 20-22 minutes.”

Seven minutes into the second half, Wolverine midfielder Duilio Herrara capitalized on a breakaway opportunity that resulted in a one-on-one battle between him and Falcons’ goalkeeper Brendan Graves but Herrera could’t convert. Minutes later, however, a reproduction of this play finally connected for Michigan. Junior forward Michael Leon kicked the ball directly past Graves’ gloves and into the goal, tying the game at one.

But with 23 minutes left in the game, the momentum faded away. Bowling Green forward Eli Shope capitalized on a breakaway, kicking a sliding shot from the opposite end of the net that landed in the bottom left corner, out of reach of junior goalkeeper Hayden Evans.

“We fell asleep,” Daley said. “Maybe for the only moment in the second half. And that punished us.”

The Wolverines suddenly became frantic to find the game tying goal, and the Falcons continued to foul. The end of the game showed seven overall yellow cards, and 36 fouls — 26 from Bowling Green. Michigan was granted opportunities time and again. Yet, as the clock counted down, a second goal never came, and the score remained 2-1.

“We had a lot of the ball in the attacking half (of the field) in the second half,” Daley said. “But we were chasing shadows a little bit, and we didn’t capitalize on our opportunities.”

Failure to take advantage of granted opportunities defined the game and have defined several of the Wolverine’s games this year. This time, the opportunities came in the form of ample free kicks, and failure to convert was the culprit in Michigan’s loss.