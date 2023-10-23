Following back-to-back shutouts, the Michigan women’s soccer team was desperately looking to get back on track offensively on Thursday. However, aside from two brief stretches late in each half, Michigan’s offense remained dormant.

The first half was mired in offensive errors with miscommunications stifling any momentum that Michigan was able to garner. A crucial offsides call as well as quick turnovers were just a couple of the many mistakes throughout the half. In fact, the Wolverines did not have a shot attempt until the 27th minute.

However, with nine minutes left in the half, the Michigan offense flipped a switch as it started to pepper balls into the box and keep constant pressure on the Hawkeye’s defense. This pressure worked as after four corner kicks, a set piece was awarded in the middle of the field.

“(My teammates) said ‘we believe in you. Just put it on the frame and you got it,’ ” Freshman forward Kali Burrell said.

Burrell had her teammates’ words ringing in her head before scoring.

Stepping up to take the direct kick with five minutes left in the half Burrell bent it around the defensive wall, finding the back of the net to knot the score up 1-1.

Despite the jolt from Burrell’s goal carrying into the very beginning of the second half, the momentum was fleeting as they were unable to capitalize on good offensive opportunities in the box early on.

After failing to take advantage of the chance, Michigan’s offense looked similar to earlier on as it struggled to get anything going. Meanwhile, the Hawkeyes controlled possession for most of the game, hindering the Wolverines from finding their rhythm on offense.

Just like in the first half, with 10 minutes to go in the second, the Wolverines’ offense found a spark as they controlled possession in Iowa territory and moved the ball swiftly. Although they were shutout in the second half, the offensive surges late in each half show that the offense was basically out of time. And as the end of the season rapidly approaches, the clock is ticking for the offense to click as well.

“I think that will put us in a better position, a little bit more on the front foot, a little bit more in control,” Michigan coach Jen Klein said. “At the start a game so we’re not chasing.”

While surges late in both halves looked promising, the lack of production is reflective of a larger trend in Michigan’s season. Scoring only one goal in the last three games, the Wolverines desperately need to find some offensive footing.

“I also think just not rushing,” Klein said. “You know, sometimes in our attack, we rush to play the final ball. And I think we can make one more pass that puts us in a better opportunity to get a better chance.”

Adjustments like making the extra pass can have a huge impact on a team like Michigan who is running out of time to find offensive success.

“A point keeps us still in the hunt,” Klein said. “And that’s important to us.”

While a postseason berth is far from guaranteed, Michigan longs for another opportunity to wake its offense – which was once again dormant against the Hawkeyes.