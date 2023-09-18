Time and time again on Friday, in spite of a ball or attacker in her way, sophomore defender Aniyah League walked away victorious.

As a relentless Minnesota offense threatened Michigan’s four-game winning streak, the defensive unit was put in a pressure cooker for 90 minutes. With senior goalkeeper Stephanie Sparkowski standing as a brick wall in the net, League repeatedly shut down Golden Gophers attackers mere steps after they entered the attack zone.

“(League is) a great player, a young player that’s continuing to grow and mature in her leadership style, and I foresee her continuing to do that,” Michigan coach Jen Klein said. “And then, defensively (she) just does such a good job in one-on-one situations.”

With League in the backfield, her dominance was evident in one-on-one battles. Minnesota focused its attack on the perimeter and the Wolverines were quick to take control of the line. When seeing League and an attacker in the corner, there wasn’t a question of the outcome. The ball would fly to the Gopher’s defense as League emerged triumphantly. That control against Minnesota’s advances kept her as one of two Michigan players who competed the whole match.

“Aniyah’s a unit,” sophomore midfielder Jenna Lang said. “She’s a beast in the back.”

This statement alone is a testament to the performance League delivered and the mentality she carries into her play.

Coming into this season as a Big Ten Player To Watch as only a sophomore, League’s shoulders hold heavy weight. However, that weight doesn’t appear to be holding her down.

League wasn’t given an easy matchup against the Gophers either. With 13 corner kicks and 15 shots total, Minnesota was working overtime to find the back of the net. League had her work cut out for her and stepped up swiftly.

With a lone goal supporting Michigan, the Gophers looked to tie the game coming into the second half. A Minnesota attacker came up the center looking for the goal until League met her at the ball. A quick toe-touch kick slowed the ball down just enough for an easy save for Sparkowski. Something that small is evident of League’s defensive technicality.

Her impact can’t be confined to a single statistics report but can be easily spotted on the field. She shows up in those tense moments and gives relief to the Wolverines when she steps up to the ball.

As the corner kicks stacked up, League continuously found herself in a pack of attackers vying for the ball. But the outcome always favored her side.

The success of the backfield wouldn’t be the same without the key relationship between League and Sparkowski.

“I think even starting from Stephanie Sparkowski, it’s the communication from her to Aniyah to the whole entire back line,” Lang said. “ But, it’s definitely the team’s a unit; the team is a team, we work together.”

As the Gophers continuously tested Sparkowski in the game, League was quick to be found covering the goal. She was the first to lift Sparkoswki both physically and verbally. As each attempted shot and advance hit their line, the two of them were each other’s support with their backs against the wall.

With her one-on-one matchups on lockdown, League continued to improve as she moved to play up the field. With two shot attempts in the game against Cincinnati, her comfortability in the upper field is becoming apparent. And with her defensive efforts against Minnesota, League is making strides on both ends of the field.

“You saw her breaking some tackles and getting forward, which is good,” Klein said “ I think she’ll just continue to be more comfortable in areas high up the field.”

A Big Ten win to start conference play sets Michigan up on a five-game streak with zero losses at home. League’s role in this win shows how essential she is to the function of this team and the role the defense is playing through their early season wins.

If Aniyah League continues her success, then the Wolverines might continue to walk away victorious.