As all athletes know, one’s time as a competitive player must come to an end at one point or another.

For Raleigh Loughman, a senior midfielder on the Michigan women’s soccer team, that time has come. After an illustrious collegiate career with 50 games and 2,812 minutes played as a Wolverine, she is hanging up her cleats to join Nike’s HR Department.

However, Loughman’s career wasn’t limited to just her time in a Michigan uniform. Loughman played for the US Youth Futsal Team and the U20 Argentina National Team. She found that playing on different types of teams gave her more insight into the sport and increased her technical ability.

And a player with such a nuanced perspective of soccer stands out on the turf.

During her time in high school in Texas, she yearned for something outside of her twice-a-week practice. Then she was introduced to City Futsal.

Futsal is a variation of soccer on a small, hard-floor and indoor court with a weighted ball. These restrictions require players to be more concise with their passing and footwork. To be successful in futsal, you have to think quicker on your feet.

“I wanted something a little more technical and a little less kind of soccer-oriented,” Loughman said. “Futsal gives you a different lens through soccer, which I utilized here in my career with Michigan.”

Loughman was the captain of the United States U16 and U18 Youth Futsal National Teams and traveled to Spain to compete in the IFA Women’s futsal World Cup, leading her team to a win.

But that was not her only commitment.

During her senior year of high school, Loughman joined Argentina’s National team, accomplishing her lifelong dream of playing on the international stage. She got the opportunity to practice on the same grass that renowned superstar Lionel Messi plays on. Most of all she got to experience Argentina’s fervent soccer culture.

Argentina has over 3,000 club teams and 300,000 registered players. Argentinians play soccer from when they take their first steps to their last.

“The Argentine culture surrounding soccer is just so amazing,” Loughman said. “They live, eat and breathe the sport.”

Argentina also had a style of play that differed from America’s — one that shaped Loughman’s career with the Wolverines.

“It is a lot more physical and scrappier,” Loughman said. “Not as clean as the U.S. plays.”

Argentinian soccer is based on grinta, a more physical and offensive type of play. Getting practice in a more aggressive environment helped Loughman stay on her feet and fight for every 50/50 ball on the field.

Although Loughman’s career in maize and blue is packed with accolades and awards — first team All-Big Ten, two-time second team All-Big Ten and offensive player of the Big Ten Tournament — it wasn’t always easy going.

Her freshman year got off to a rocky start with only three starts, four goals and two assists all season, but Michigan coach Jennifer Klein’s faith in Loughman never dwindled.

“She really brought out the confidence I needed to succeed at the next level”, Loughman said. “I would thank her for believing in me because I got off to a really rough start my freshmen year.”

During her sophomore year things started to turn around. She played a team-high 1,895 minutes with 22 starts. By its end she had racked up six goals and eight assists and earned Big Ten offensive player of the week honors during the season.

Going into an altered junior year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Loughman was named team captain and was one of only six players to start all 11 games.

Finally, in her senior year she tied for the team lead in goals and led in assists. Additionally, Michigan took a run at the NCAA tournament falling short in overtime against Florida State in the Elite Eight. Nonetheless, it left the season with a Big Ten Tournament win for the first time since 1999, a moment Loughman will forever remember as one of her last acts on the team.

And with her playing career ending, one field with the national team and futsal, she has plenty to look back on with pride and joy.

“This has been my whole life for 18 years,” Loughman said. “(now) I’m excited for a new chapter.”