This weekend, the No. 9 Michigan women’s rowing team traveled to Charlottesville, Virginia for the Big Ten-ACC challenge. Taking on No. 11 Virginia and No. 12 Duke, the Wolverines were given the opportunity to make a strong start into their spring season. Just coming out of winter training, they were eager to get on the water and compete against highly-ranked opponents.

Michigan’s novice boats and first varsity four opened the regatta strong against both opponents, but the Wolverines ultimately came in second both days.

“It’s good to get a race under our belt and get a sense of where our speed is,” Michigan coach Mark Rothstein said. “It’s hard to get an accurate sense of that in practice sometimes and so it’s good to get a gauge of where we are and get some ideas of where we need to go.”

The racing consisted of two dual sessions, Duke on Friday night and then Virginia on Saturday morning. The Wolverines came into the first session with a confident mindset and sought to take charge over the Blue Devils, despite having a strong headwind to row against.

To open the regatta, the two Michigan novice eight boats charged ahead of Duke, ultimately trying to set the tone for the races to follow. The matchup was tough and the Blue Devils were able to sneak in between the two Michigan boats, taking second. The Wolverines first novice eight clinched the win by 14 seconds, and the second novice eight trailed the Blue Devils by 14.5 seconds for a third-place finish.

The next boats to follow were the varsity fours. The efforts of Michigan’s 2V4 and 3V4 wasn’t enough as they both posted second-place finishes. Duke prevailed in both races, claiming first in each. The Wolverines’ 1V4 snapped back at the Blue Devils and took control on the water, crossing the line first with a win margin of 3.7 seconds. The win sparked a fire within the Wolverines and brought power into the team again.

Next up were the varsity eights. Both the Michigan 1V8 and 2V8 brought great speed, but Duke was able to top both boats, taking the victory. Both races were tight and came down to the last 500 meters. Michigan’s 2V8 was neck and neck with the Blue Devils’ but finished 2.5 seconds behind.

Moving into the second session, the Wolverines knew they needed to clear their heads and put the first session’s racing into the past if they wanted to defeat Virginia. With better conditions on the water, they hoped that they could take control.

The Michigan novices brought the energy and showed out against Virginia, taking the first-place spot in the 2N8 race by a photo finish, winning by .24 seconds. The 1N8 appeared to win against the Cavaliers as well, but the race was discounted due to a rules violation.

“Both our novice boats really stood out to me,” Rothstein said. “They really did a nice job and had some good victories. It was really fun to see them take all the work they’ve done over the last several months and then put it on to the race course.”

While the Wolverines brought their best efforts Saturday, however, Virginia swept the rest of the boats competing in the regatta. Despite having a tough day on the water, Michigan remains optimistic and is looking forward to the races to come.

“We took a good step today,” Rothstein said. “My main takeaway is that our racing speed is lagging behind our training speed. Our speed in general is lagging behind our team culture and our approach to things. I really like this team a lot. I know that this team is going to be fast. It’s just a matter of how long it’s gonna take to get there.”

The Wolverines have a lot of work to come as they prepare for their next regatta. However, with the team culture and drive they bring, the future still looks bright.