When students on campus think of a particle accelerator, a machine that launches atomic particles at incredibly high speeds into one another, they might think of Barry Allen’s origin story in The CW Network’s hit show The Flash, a fan favorite in science fiction. But these mechanical giants are very real, and the University of Michigan has its own particle accelerator at the Michigan Ion Beam Laboratory, located on the first floor of the Naval Architecture and Marine Engineering building on North Campus.

The accelerator can be used to speed up charged particles, like protons and electrons, increasing the amount of energy those particles have. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, U-M accelerator scientist Prashanta Niraula explained some of the practical uses for these machines. He said one thing particle accelerators are frequently used for is to simulate nuclear radiation so that scientists can figure out what specific materials will make the strongest nuclear reactors. By launching charged particles at high speeds at different materials, Niraula said scientists can see what happens to each of them when they become radioactive.

“In general, we want to proceed with particle accelerators for basically (a couple of) purposes,” Niraula said. “(We can) bombard materials with some ions and create damage.”

Niraula said particle accelerators can also be used to study the internal components of atoms. That’s what The Large Hadron Collider in Switzerland primarily does by smashing atoms together to allow researchers to study protons, neutrons and electrons along with the forces that hold them together.

“You hit the metal with an ion beam,” Niraula said. “Then, in some cases, they produce nuclear reactions and you … analyze what’s inside the particles.”

The Michigan Ion Beam Laboratory focuses on simulating nuclear reactions. Niraula said researchers in the lab shoot high-energy particles at materials commonly used in nuclear reactors to study which materials can best withstand nuclear radiation over time.

Zhijie “George” Jiao, manager of the Ion Beam lab, told The Daily that the lab specifically studies how water reacts with radioactive materials.

“Because of the condition of the reactors in very high temperatures, there’s a lot of water (in nuclear reactors),” Jiao said.

Jiao also explained how the research done at the Ion Beam lab is being relied upon by other institutions around the world. Researchers from around the U.S., as well as others in Europe and Asia, frequently travel to Ann Arbor to use the particle accelerator, Jiao said.

“We have a lot of users, external users from universities in the U.S., U.K., Japan (and) Korea,” Jiao said.

One of the groups currently using the accelerator are researchers from the ElectroScience laboratory at The Ohio State University, who investigate integrated photonics — or the way light energy can be used in communication and computing technologies such as TVs, laser-guided missiles and cell phone networks. Karan Prabhakar, a member of the ElectroScience lab and a doctoral candidate at The Ohio State University, told The Daily their research may someday allow information to travel online at much faster speeds by leveraging the speed at which light travels.

“One of the most important applications for this will be enabling faster internet access,’’ Prabhakar said. “We are trying to get these devices to … perform even better than the last generation of devices.”

