After receiving approval from the University of Michigan Board of Regents at their Dec. 8 meeting, the U-M Health System will be moving forward with an agreement to acquire Lansing-based medical group Sparrow Health System. The agreement is projected to be finalized in early 2023. As part of the agreement, U-M Health will invest $800 million in Sparrow over the next eight years.

Sparrow is one of the largest health systems in Michigan, with multiple hospital sites and more than 500 employed primary care providers and specialists. With the addition of Sparrow, U-M Health will oversee more than 200 care sites across the state. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Keith Dickey, Michigan Medicine chief strategy officer, said the acquisition will help fulfill U-M Health’s mission of serving the greater Michigan community.

“We recognize that, as a public institution, we really have a medical responsibility for all of the constituents of Michigan, not just those who are in Washtenaw County or Livingston or Ann Arbor specifically,” Dickey said. “So this is an opportunity to … expand services and capabilities at Sparrow in Lansing to be able to serve more patients closer to home.”

In an interview with The Daily, Dr. Denny Martin, interim president of E.W. Sparrow Hospital, said Sparrow is excited to be partnering with a health system that shares their values — high-quality and affordable patient care.

“Our mission as an organization puts quality of patient care at the top of all of its priorities, and there’s other health systems that are more open about the priority of a financial margin and profits … and that’s really not our focus, it’s really all about the highest quality patient outcomes,” Martin said. “That’s where Sparrow Health and Michigan Medicine are absolutely aligned.”

The acquisition comes less than a year after the Jan. 2022 merger of Beaumont Health and Spectrum Health into Corewell Health, now Michigan’s largest healthcare system with 22 hospitals and 64,000 employees. Dickey said the Michigan healthcare industry is witnessing a trend in mergers and acquisitions, so that instead of several smaller hospital systems, he expects there will be a couple massive healthcare systems serving all Michiganders. According to him, the Sparrow acquisition is a part of this trend.

“Healthcare is going to continue to consolidate,” Dickey said. “The state of Michigan is probably going to end up consisting of just three, four or five large health systems, each of which is going to have its own almost statewide system of care. We absolutely want to be one of those conveners of a statewide system of care.”

Public Health junior Anna Graf said she is curious to see how the acquisition will affect patient care throughout the state. She said she hopes it makes healthcare more accessible and equitable.

“(It will be interesting to see) what communities are benefiting or not benefiting from this because no huge health system is perfect, but I hope that (the merger will) increase access,” Graf said. “It looks like (Sparrow has) some new areas that U-M doesn’t already (have), so hopefully that would increase access.”

The two health systems have been working together since at least 2019, when U-M Health at Sparrow Children’s Center was founded. The collaborative center provides specialty pediatric care in a variety of fields, including cardiology, gastroenterology and nephrology. Martin said the success of this partnership contributed to the formation of the recent agreement.

“I do think that the last three years of working together with the leadership at Mott has really laid the groundwork for this to blossom … into a formal partnership in all (aspects) of medicine,” Martin said.

Dickey said the new acquisition will build on the partnership that the two health systems have been developing with the Children’s Center, allowing for the expansion of specialized treatment options, such as complex cardiovascular and neurological surgical procedures, organ transplants and cancer treatments for children.

“To provide the kind of training (needed) to be able to sustain these kinds of super subspecialty programs … you have to have (a) broad reach to be able to have enough patients so that you can be good at these super special services, and then you can train the next generation of subspecialists,” Martin said.

According to the U-M Health website, the acquisition is not expected to result in any layoffs. Additionally, Martin said though U-M Health will employ new governance positions, Sparrow will still maintain the majority of its local leadership.

“It was important to us, and Michigan Medicine agreed, that we shouldn’t be managed from a distance,” Martin said. “It’s very important for us to be community based. So a lot of our local governance will really stay the same.”

Martin said Sparrow healthcare providers are looking forward to joining U-M Health and the opportunities that will come with this new chapter for Michigan healthcare.

“In general, there is great excitement from the caregivers that work at Sparrow hospital and across the Sparrow Health system … to join the University of Michigan Health,” Martin said. “(Providers) really are very excited about our future together and being part of this now statewide health system led by University of Michigan Health.”

