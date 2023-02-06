Dr. Chung Owyang, former University of Michigan chief of gastroenterology, resigned from his position on Jan. 2 due to allegations of falsified data involving millions of federal research dollars. The University deemed Owyang’s experiments as fraudulent and requested the retraction of five academic articles on Jan. 24.

One of the retracted papers appeared in the Journal of Neurophysiology in 2003, while the four other retracted articles were originally published in the American Journal of Physiology in 2005, 2008, 2011 and 2012.

University spokesperson Kim Broekhuizen wrote in an email to The Michigan Daily that the Office of the Vice President for Research monitors and enhances U-M policies and training requirements to address issues related to research misconduct.

“(The University) is committed to fostering and upholding the highest ethical standards in the conduct of research and scholarship,” Broekhuizen said.

Owyang’s research involved studying the brain and hormonal reactions to various stimulants through testing rats. Stop Animal Exploitation Now!, a national watchdog group aiming to eradicate animal experimentation, filed two complaints with the federal Office of Research Integrity regarding Owyang’s research, the first on Dec. 12, 2022 and the second on Jan. 20, 2023. The group expressed concerns that the animals were being unethically used in an experimental setting, as the usage of rats was contributing to falsified data.

SAEN co-founder Michael Budkie said he has worked with various news sources in the state, such as The Detroit Metro Times, and wrote a letter to University President Santa Ono to spread awareness about the allegations of research fraud. Budkie told The Daily he thinks the University needs to take further action against animal experimentation in its laboratories, particularly by giving back the millions of dollars the federal government granted the laboratory for its research.

“The University of Michigan should refund the grant money connected to this case of research fraud back to the National Institutes of Health because the federal government did not get what it paid for,” Budkie said.

Researchers use information and results of previous studies in order to inform hypotheses and generate questions for further analysis. Budkie said one of the main consequences of data fabrication in research is that it might lead to more incidents of fraud in the future.

“One of the other things that’s bad about falsified experiments like this, especially when they’re not discovered for a number of years, is (that) they spawn other experiments which are then based on … falsified data,” Budkie said. “This has a cascading effect and generates a spreading wave of fraud.”

In an interview with The Daily, LSA sophomore Paul Lais described Owyang’s situation as unfortunate and counterproductive. Lais works as a lab assistant for research on osteoarthritis, a degenerative joint disease that wears cartilage. As an undergraduate researcher, Lais said he believes having integrity in research is important because it protects data from misleading future researchers.

“I feel like the main point of research is to explore the topic that you’re researching, regardless of if you’re right or wrong,” Lais said. “Falsifying that or fabricating data … kind of takes away from the whole point of research of finding the truth.”

Lais highlighted the importance of valuing the lives of animals used for experimentation.

“It’s kind of inhumane … to waste (the animals),” Lais said. “It’s a misuse of their sacrifice to science. I feel like that’s just not okay.”

Budkie expressed similar grievances and said Owyang’s misconduct should be about more than just research fraud.

“There is somehow something worse about research misconduct when it also comes at the cost of animal lives,” Budkie said.

According to Broekhuizen, the University is working to prevent fraudulent research from happening again, outlining Ono’s future plans to cultivate and promote integrity in university research.

“President Santa J. Ono also recently announced that (the University) will create an independent central ethics, integrity and compliance office responsible for examining trends, processes, areas of concern and overall ethics, integrity and compliance issues,” Broekhuizen wrote.

