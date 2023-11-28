Over the past decade, Michigan Medicine has researched how different toxins in the environment can affect a person’s risk of developing a neuron disease called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis. Based on their research, medical professionals can now determine the probability of survival after an ALS diagnosis using an environmental risk score, which takes into account the health complications correlated with exposure to specific environmental pollutants.

University of Michigan researchers collected blood from 250 Michigan residents, both with and without ALS, to conduct an observational study about which blood toxins might indicate an increased risk of ALS. This study looked at persistent organic pollutants, including pesticides. Organic pollutants are persistent in the environment and can enter a person’s body through food and air.

Stephan Goutman, director of the Pranger ALS Clinic at Michigan Medicine, spoke with The Michigan Daily about some of the key questions the study hopes to address.

“This is the beginning of detailing parts of the exposome — parts of somebody’s burden of exposures that contributed to their disease,” Goutman said. “It is really important for us to be able to understand, are there different geographical regions that have different risk burdens? Are there certain factors that contribute to somebody being at greater risk in one area than another? Finally, how can we leverage this knowledge to reduce people’s risk of getting disease down the road?”

According to Goutman, researchers were originally interested in this issue because Midwestern states have some of the highest rates of ALS in the country. Goutman said he previously took care of a group of ALS patients in the Kalamazoo area. Since they all grew up in the same environment, Goutman said he found it suspicious that they would all develop the disease without an external influence affecting all of them in the same way.

“They were a group of childhood friends who grew up basically on the same streets — within houses of each other — and who all grew up and developed ALS,” Goutman said. “While this is a statistical probability, it is very improbable.”

Eva Feldman, director of Michigan Medicine’s ALS Center of Excellence, told The Daily in an email about the importance of making ALS a reportable disease — or one that is considered to be of public health importance at a state level.

“We are trying very hard to make ALS a reportable disease in Michigan (especially since) this was recently passed for California, and it is also reportable in Massachusetts, Maine and Vermont,” Feldman wrote. “If we can make ALS reportable, we can in part make ALS preventable by identifying the areas of Michigan where there are clusters or groups of ALS patients, and understanding what toxins they are exposed to in those areas.”

Facilities that emit pollutants into the air are also more likely to be built close to poor neighborhoods, leaving marginalized communities at a higher risk for developing health issues later in life, Feldman explained.

“Air pollution is another possible risk factor for ALS, and a relatively well-documented risk factor for other neurodegenerative diseases, such as Alzheimer’s disease,” Feldman wrote. “Urban dwellers would have higher exposure to air pollution. A metric — called the area deprivation index — has been developed to capture how socio-economic disadvantage contributes to disease burden, including ALS.”

According to Feldman, future research at the ALS clinic will study the interaction between environmental exposure and genetics and how a combination of those factors can contribute to the onset of ALS.

“We think that ALS risk ultimately arises from both environmental exposure and your underlying genetic background,” Feldman wrote. “Therefore, for a specific level of persistent organic pollutants, some people with susceptible genetics might develop ALS, whereas individuals with a resistant genetic profile would not develop ALS.”

Daily Staff Reporter Emma Lapp can be reached at emmalapp@umich.edu.

Daily News Contributor Jacqueline Ambrose contributed to the reporting of this article.