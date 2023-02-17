A group of University of Michigan researchers published a study in December 2022 that examined the reliability of an AI prediction model that assesses patient risk for developing acute kidney injury (AKI). The model was developed in 2019 by Deepmind, an artificial intelligence lab owned by Google parent company Alphabet Inc. The U-M research group primarily worked to analyze how useful Deepmind’s model would be for predicting AKI in patients of different sexes.

According to Dr. Michael Heung, U-M associate professor of internal medicine and a member of the research team, AKI is a serious condition in which kidney function suddenly declines, often as a complication of another medical condition.

“Acute kidney injury is probably one of the most common and severe syndromes that you’ve never heard of,” Heung said. “Acute kidney injury can occur in (around) 1 in 5 adults that get admitted to the hospital. … The good news is, most of those cases will be relatively mild, but more severe cases of acute kidney injury can lead to the need for dialysis, significant negative impacts on quality of life, long-term complications such as development of chronic kidney disease or even permanent kidney failure, and unfortunately, even death.”

Heung said AI prediction tools can assist healthcare providers in helping to prevent AKI, which is helpful because the condition is challenging to treat once it develops.

“Unfortunately, once severe acute kidney injury is established, there’s not a whole lot we can do,” Heung said. “And that’s where the focus on prevention comes in. … The main concept is that if we can predict it, if we can see it coming, maybe we can intervene and change the course.”

Rackham student Jie Cao is the study’s lead author. In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Cao said Deepmind’s model is a promising tool for predicting AKI. She added that the research team wanted to look into how the AI would respond to female patients in particular since it was developed primarily with data from male patients.

“(Deepmind) published a very phenomenal prediction model to predict acute kidney injury, which is a very important disease to look into,” Cao said. “This model has defeated all the previous models and shows a very promising future. … The one thing (the research team) noticed is that in Google’s model, the data they used (consisted) of majority males.”

Deepmind’s model was developed with data from the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs health care system, which provides care to certain eligible veterans. Currently, only 10% of U.S. veterans are women, leading to underrepresentation of women in the development of the AI, according to Cao.

Medical School Professor Karandeep Singh, Cao’s advisor and a member of the research team, added that the U-M researchers were interested in evaluating how successful the model would be in predicting AKI outside of the VA, given the sex disparity in the data.

“I think what we were really curious about is (whether we) could take this model outside the VA,” Singh said. “We were really curious what would happen, both overall in terms of how generalizable (the AI) was and also looking at specific issues related to discrepancies or differences in sex.”

Cao said the research team built a replicated model of Deepmind’s prediction tool to assess its performance on a dataset compiled by Michigan Medicine, one with a more equal proportion of male and female patients. When they did, they found the AI could not as accurately predict AKI in female patients.

“(We were interested in) whether such a great model can benefit female patients,” Cao said. “So we specifically looked at whether the replicated model we (developed) can perform equally well in male patients and the female patients, both at VA and at Michigan Medicine. Not surprisingly, we found that female patients had worse prediction performance compared to male patients.”

According to Cao, the research team also found no difference in the model’s performance among different racial groups when they tested it with Michigan Medicine’s dataset. The team then began working on developing their own AI prediction tool by using the Deepmind one as the foundation and trying to adjust the model so that it would more accurately predict AKI in females.

“We think (Deepmind’s) model is still valuable, and there is a way we can try to fix or at least shrink the gap (in) model performance between male and female patients,” Cao said. “We took this original model (and we kept) training it by adding a few more steps using the Michigan Medicine patients, because at Michigan Medicine we have a (more) equal proportion of male patients versus female patients.”

According to Cao, when the team tested their model on data from Michigan Medicine, they saw better overall predictions of AKI and a lower disparity between male and female patients.

“This time, female patients achieved better model performance (than before),” Cao said. “It’s not to the level of model performance as male patients, but the difference is very small.”

Cao said the study should be viewed not as a rebuttal of Deepmind’s model, but rather as a way of expanding it.

“Oftentimes when people take a first glance of our research, they will think we are criticizing Google’s model, but that’s not the case,” Cao said. “(Deepmind) set up a very good framework for us to keep building on it.”

Heung said he does not expect AI to take over the role of doctors, but he does anticipate it becoming a more commonly used tool in medicine.

“I see (AI) very much as an adjunctive tool,” Heung said. “There’s so much information that even if AI doesn’t give the diagnosis, but points us in the right direction, just alerts us to certain things, certain patterns, I think that would be value added.”

