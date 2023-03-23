A $15 million grant from the U.S. Department of Transportation will fund the Center for Connected and Automated Transportation, a collaborative facility at the University of Michigan that researches autonomous vehicles. The grant, announced in February, will be allocated to the Center over the next five years. Created under the FAST Act in 2016, the CCAT hopes to provide a space for the University and researchers from other U.S. universities to test different kinds of automobiles that can operate without a human driver.

CCAT director Henry Liu, professor of civil and environmental engineering, told The Michigan Daily that the $15 million grant will fund research on transportation safety technologies. He said as vehicles become more reliant on the internet and programming, researchers need to consider challenges relating to cybersecurity.

“Connectivity and the sensors on the vehicle also introduce potential risk of potential attack from the transportation system, so this grant will help us fund some of the research project(s) to overcome some of these challenges,” Liu said.

Liu said CCAT’s research aims not only to develop AV technology itself but also to examine the societal impact the technology could have as AVs become more common.

“We are conducting research on not only the technology of connected automated vehicles, but also (how) the technology impacts society when these vehicles (are) introduced into the field,” Liu said.

The grant also expands the Center’s capacity to include three more partner universities — Northwestern University, the University of Minnesota and the University of Wisconsin — bringing the number of collaborating institutions to a total of nine colleges and universities. The new partnership will continue to facilitate collaboration between researchers across different universities in efforts to develop technology and safety measures in the emerging field.

Liu explained that while the new partnerships formed under the grant will help further the Center’s mission and vision of supporting collaborative efforts related to AV research throughout the country.

“The major difference with this (new grant) versus last grant is we (are) adding three more universities to the consortium,” Liu said. “In the previous grant, there (were) six universities, but now we have nine universities under this consortium.”

Engineering Ph.D. candidate Zachary Jerome, who conducts research at the Center alongside Liu, told The Daily he loves having the opportunity to develop futuristic technologies.

“The Center is really looking into the next generation of transportation systems,” Jerome said. “A lot of that cutting edge research is being done with CCAT.”

Liu said the Center’s research aims to address fundamental questions about safety, traffic congestion and consumer behavior and how all of them relate to AVs. He shared some of the main research questions that his team is currently trying to find answers to.

“If autonomous vehicles (are) commercialized … how can we ensure safety?” Liu said. “When we have more autonomous vehicles in traffic, how can we reduce traffic congestion? How will this impact … people’s driving behavior, people’s travel behavior, once you have automated vehicles?”

The Center’s research was featured on the cover page of the March 23 edition of Nature, a well-renowned science research magazine. According to Liu, this marks the first time a paper on autonomous vehicles has been published in the magazine.

The Center is currently working to make its research more accessible to U-M students according to Liu, with hopes to further engage the campus community through public events such as their upcoming annual symposium, which is set to take place on April 4 and 5 at Washtenaw Community College.

“(The Center) is running research reviews, running distinguished lectures,” Liu said. “All of these are open to the public, and student(s) will be free to attend these. Every year (the Center has an) annual meeting, which is the CCAT Global Symposium. The students will run the student poster competition, and these help us to attract students to the field of connected automated transportation as well.”

Debby Bezzina, the Center’s managing director, spoke about Inspire, a newly-developed program seeking to connect students from underrepresented backgrounds to research being conducted with the CCAT by the partner institutions.

“(Inspire) is a new program under the CCAT renewal, and it creates internships, student programs and research engineering.” Bezzina said. “We will be starting an internship program with (other institutions’) students to place them at other schools in the CCAT consortium.”

Bezzina drew upon her own experiences to describe how increasing representation and diversity often contributes to more innovative solutions in STEM fields.

“Having a more diverse team leads to better solutions,” Bezzina said. “We may not always see things the way others see things, and being a woman in engineering … I would see things differently than my male counterparts … We can bring these (underrepresented) students into teams here at the University of Michigan and our other consortium partners.”

