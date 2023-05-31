The Michigan Aeronautical Science Association successfully launched Clementine — the United States’ largest student-built rocket May 14. Clementine is a 20-foot tall liquid bipropellant rocket constructed and launched by MASA, an engineering project team that aims to give members experience with high-power rocketry through the designing, building and launching of rockets.

After the initial launch date was postponed by a day due to an issue with the quick disconnects, rising Engineering senior Rohun Athalye, former MASA president, said there was a lot more pressure on the team because the new date was the last opportunity to launch.

“On the 13th, we were ready to launch, we got into countdown and then there was an issue with the vehicle that we had to go fix and so we weren’t able to launch that day,” Athalye said. “So everyone came back on May 14 and the launch team got ready again and started preparing the rocket for launch … we knew that if we didn’t launch on the 14th, we would have had to go back to Michigan without having launched, so it was kind of like a do or die moment … fortunately, everything went right and then as soon as it lifted off the launch rail like there (was) kind of just an instant like a feeling of exhilaration.”

Rising Engineering sophomore Annika Fuhrer, project lead for MASA, said they were proud to see the team’s hard work come to fruition when Clementine launched.

“I was just so excited,” Fuhrer said. “I was just so proud of our team because we’ve worked so hard … (for the past two years) everyone always was working super hard, and everyone is just so personally involved in the team and so I’m just really proud.”

Rackham student Hunter Sagerer, launch director for Clementine and former chief engineer at MASA, said launch day was particularly special for him because he had been working towards the launch since his freshman year.

“Clementine launching was probably the coolest thing that I’ve ever seen and the best part of my college experience so far,” Sagerer said. “I’ve been working on technology that’s gone into Clementine my entire time as an undergrad, so going out to that launch trip there was a lot at stake for me, seeing it lift off the rails (was) a huge sense of relief, and a sense that I actually like completed the task that I’ve set out to complete all the way back in freshman year.”

Sagerer said the process of designing Clementine has been a years-long endeavor and was done with the intent of learning about new technologies.

“We started designing Clementine about two years ago and it fed from a lot of designs we’ve been working on for the last five years,” Sagerer said. “It was designed as a research test bed for different technologies we wanted to understand more and work on as a team, so we launched it with the intent of learning more about the technologies it uses (and) figuring out how to implement them into a flight vehicle and getting something to launch.”

Athalye said because Clementine was created as a test bed, it allowed the team to experiment with popular technology in the industry to use in their rocket.

“(Clementine is) a technology demonstrator,” Athalye said. “During flight, for instance, our engine obviously gets really, really hot, so in the industry, there’s a bunch of different methods that they use to try and cool the engine to protect the materials. So for this vehicle — for Clementine — we’ve implemented something called regenerative cooling, which is a pretty advanced technology that very few student rocket teams have actually implemented successfully before.”

Now that Clementine has launched, Athalye said the team plans to continue building bipropellant rockets using the lessons they have learned from this project.

“Moving forward, we’re going to try to build a vehicle that’s similar to Clementine in terms of scale,” Athalye said. “(It will be a) similar size vehicle, but we’re going to try to make (it) much higher performance. Now that we have an understanding of how some of those custom technologies on Clementine work, and how to design those and how to analyze them and operate them properly, we’re confident that we’re going to be able to basically implement those in a much better way this time around.”

