The University of Michigan started the first phase of its new Strategy to Amplify Research and Scholarship initiative in February. First outlined by University President Santa Ono in his Leadership Welcome Address on Nov. 17, the initiative works to increase funding opportunities and recognition for faculty research.

In an interview with The Michigan Daily, Rebecca Cunningham, vice president for research, said the University will roll out the strategy in multiple phases over the next several years, though there is no specific timeline for the different phases at this time.

“We’ve recently launched this first phase of the presidential strategy to amplify research, to bolster our resources and our personnel, and to help our faculty achieve the research and scholarship goals they have in strategic areas,” Cunningham said.

Cunningham added that the initiative team will help faculty across all fields write grant proposals.

“We’re going to help faculty with a range of research, development and proposal preparation assistance to different kinds of knowledge,” Cunningham said. “It’s a different kind of knowledge altogether to put together those big proposals for our researchers who have really bold external funding ambitions.”

The first phase of the strategy consists of six pillars, three of which aim to enhance funding by bolstering support for industry and foundation-sponsored work, as well as for faculty seeking large-scale grants.

“When we do research here at the University, there’s lots of different ways that we obtain resources to get that important work done,” Cunningham said. “We’re focusing here on large-scale grants, also on our foundation, nonprofit (sponsored) research (and) our industry-sponsored research, and supporting our faculty in working on that.”

Engineering junior John Yin, a member of the Futures in Research, Science and Teaching club, told The Daily he finds it encouraging to see the Ono administration prioritizing research with the initiative, and hopes the new funding will lead to more opportunities for student involvement.

“I know (the strategy) is focused on faculty … and their research, (but) I’m hoping it could trickle down a bit,” Yin said. “Because faculty members (may) have more money (for research) … they (might be) willing to accept more undergraduate students.”

The fourth pillar of the initiative involves helping faculty achieve rewards for their research. Cunningham said outside awards are tied to future success in research, and are a key component of faculty recognition. According to Cunningham, the initiative will work to ensure an equitable and diverse nomination process for these awards.

“We’re working on supporting the infrastructure to help our faculty (receive) the prestigious external awards and nominations that they should get,” Cunningham said.

The remaining two pillars center around establishing infrastructures to forecast new areas of research and expanding research analytic capabilities.

“(In pillar five), we’re working … to establish the infrastructures to support forecasting where the country and the government and society’s needs (are) going in terms of what we should be researching for big problems,” Cunningham said. “And then our sixth pillar is how we expand our analytic capabilities to support those (research) strategies. So … (to provide) data that tells us how the research enterprise is doing, (and) which parts of it could be optimized in one way or another.”

The program will also focus on increasing research collaboration between departments in order to focus on large-scale issues, according to Cunningham.

“The big wicked problems of society are often interdisciplinary and require teams of researchers across different fields to be working on them to really advance big problems around sustainability, mobility or the healthcare challenges that we have,” Cunningham said. “They take a different skill set and a different type of team formation than what faculty often do when they’re working with one or two other faculty.”

When announcing the initiative in his Leadership Welcome Address in November, Ono emphasized his commitment to ensuring the University remains a top research institution.

“As one of the nation’s leading public research universities, the University of Michigan is committed to prioritizing research, scholarship and innovation by investing in our outstanding faculty and supporting their exceptional work in ways that positively impact the world around us,” Ono said.

Cunningham told The Daily that the University will also focus on implementing diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives within U-M research teams as the program expands.

“We know that the … biggest problems in society will be answered when we have diverse teams of researchers working together, solving them,” Cunningham said.

LSA senior Megan Moore, president of the Research Unravelled club, told The Daily she is glad to see increased funding for research because she believes research is capable of changing lives.

“One of the best ways to understand (why) research is important is through the effect that it has on people’s everyday life,” Moore said. “Most of the … medicines you might take, things like that have been discovered through research. So we need research to get the background so that we can make new discoveries to benefit people’s everyday life. It really is important to make sure that we’re moving in the right direction.”

