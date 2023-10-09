The University of Michigan Exercise and Sport Science Initiative and Samsung Electronics are working on a joint research study to validate data provided to runners by Samsung’s smartwatches, along with possible technological improvements. The team began collecting data from participants in May and will conclude in December.

Researchers from the Michigan Performance Research Laboratory oversee the project, which is housed in the School of Kinesiology. The team will use the Samsung Galaxy Watch Series to estimate the VO2 max –– the maximum amount of oxygen a body can absorb during exercise –– and sweat loss of participants as they exercise to understand how to improve and better interpret information provided by smartwatches.

Kenneth Kozloff, collegiate professor of orthopedic surgery and co-principal investigator of the study, spoke with The Michigan Daily about the team’s goal for the study. Kozloff said the team aims to standardize smartwatch data across companies.

“Each (smartwatch) company has their own way of interpreting heart rate, motion, temperature, speed into some kind of biological signals,” Kozloff said. “In this case, Samsung has their own interpretation of those signals. We are working with them to use the lab-based measurements to understand whether their interpretation of the signal meets the same standards of our lab-based measure.”

To measure VO2, study participants will wear masks while they run that measure the amount of oxygen the participant consumes with each inhale, along with the amount of carbon dioxide they expell with each exhale.

Alexandra DeJong Lempke, clinical assistant professor in the Kinesiology School and ESSI’s associate director, told The Daily she feels proud of the quality of the U-M research team and the significance of this partnership.

“Something that struck me when I came to (the University) is how involved other industry partners have been … in working with us for studies,” Lempke said. “I think it speaks to the really strong research team that we have here, and our ability to conduct rigorous research studies efficiently.”

According to the researchers, each participant visits the lab four times for testing. The running tests require participants to run on a treadmill with an increase in pace and elevation every three minutes. The tests will range in distance from 2.5 to 20 kilometers and take place in different environments, including outdoor tracks and indoor treadmills.

Adam Lepley, clinical associate professor in the Kinesiology School and co-director of the MPRL, spoke with The Daily about the significance of these testing variations for smartwatch development.

“When we develop the protocols, we want to make sure that we are testing the watch and different sensors in a variety of different conditions so that it can be as applicable to the most people in those settings as possible,” Lepley said.

In addition to technological improvements, Kozloff said a major goal of the study is to provide the University with more knowledge about sport science.

“Our goal is to serve (the University) through promoting sport science research and education on campus,” Kozloff said. “We want to generate new knowledge to inform people about human health and performance. Overall, we want to study how to appropriately interpret the data from wearable technology to better ourselves.”

Rackham student Marni Wasserman, one of two full-time research techs in the lab, told The Daily she feels her work with the MPRL has allowed her to gain real-world experience and grow as a student.

“It has been an amazing hands-on experience for me,” Wasserman said. “The lab is a very welcoming environment to graduates and undergraduates, and there are always ways to be involved within the research.”

Wasserman said she hopes the study will provide insight into how smartwatch technology can help runners train and understand their bodies better.

“Our hope is that this study will help runners adapt to the algorithms in smartwatch technology and to give runners, or other athletes, better data about themselves so that they know how to recover, how hard to push, and to help them guide their training,” Wasserman said.

Daily Staff Reporter Emma Lapp can be reached at emmalapp@umich.edu.